Rashid Khan's Eid feast

The Gujarat Titans had a lavish banquet set out for Eid, supervised by none other than Rashid Khan, who seemed more than pleased with what was on offer. On the menu was haleem, biryani, nalli nihari, kheema (which Rashid insisted no one could have except Karim Jannat, whose favourite it is), and tunday kebabs, among others. He was joined by his Gujarat team-mates, hopefully out of sight of the team nutritionist.

Rashid Khan himself is a more than adept cook. Two years ago, he'd cooked up one of Afghanistan's most beloved dishes, rosh - a salted lamb and potato stew - for Ramadan, for his no doubt homesick team-mates. We also learned in the course of the video that David Miller can't cook, but he can certainly braai.

Rashid and Yamin Ahmadzai had given a demonstration of their live cooking skills on their 2023-24 tour of Sri Lanka, where they set up a massive outdoor cooking station to cook up more Shinwari rosh, a meal they invited their Sri Lankan hosts to.