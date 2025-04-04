Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jhurel, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma play hilarious whisper game

Off-field bonding can improve on-field teamwork, so we're naturally curious to see how these Rajasthan Royals team-mates do in a game of whisper - where one of them has to lip-read to guess what the other is saying.

It wasn't an easy contest. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel start off well, but get into an argument about how exactly to act out "GOAT". They bounce back to work very well together to figure out "You are a pookie", with Jurel doing a very meme-worthy bunny ears.

Pushpa dialogue. But the really impressive one is working out the Hindi tongue-twister "Pital ke pateele mein paka papita" [Cooking papaya in a brass vessel]. Jurel is confident that the other team won't get it and prematurely tells Parag that they have won the game, but Rana and Sandeep persist and get the answer. No trouble at all for Nitish Rana to guess Sandeep Sharma 's beard-stroking

Parag then mimics the iconic bit of commentary from the 2024 T20 World Cup final when Suryakumar Yadav took the catch at the boundary to dismiss David Miller: "Long-off, long-off long-off… Suryakumar Yadav!" The others have a laugh at Jurel's expense when he guesses: "long-off scoop", teasing him about the impossibility of such a shot. But he eventually gets it.

Sandeep gets very confused when Rana acts out "Red light, green light" for Squid Games. The others assume he hasn't watched the series. When he's told the answer, he says he did watch the first season but, "I went into thinking about traffic rules instead."