Rohit Sharma jokes about meeting Ashwin, Pujara and Rahane

As India captain, Rohit Sharma knows everything he says will be dissected like a lab rat's insides, so he had to issue clarifications for whatever he says, often to hilarious results. In this instance, he was asked at a press conference about whether he'll meet R Ashwin often now that the spinner has announced his retirement and whether he still meets Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are not part of India's squad to Australia. Rohit answers the question, joking that Ashwin is likely to become part of the media contigent in a year or two, so he'll continue to see him around. Then, worried that the press will take it to mean that he's referring to Rahane and Pujara as retired like Ashwin, he spells out what he means. Rohit 's interactions with the press are always endearing and disarming, but they are especially funny when he's accusing them of trying to get him into trouble.