Stuart Broad gets a surprise at Australian airport

Australians have enjoyed turning Stuart Broad into a villain, and to be fair, he's leaned into that role pretty hard. During the 2025-26 Ashes, Broad will be (probably) aggravating local fans, not from the outfield but from the commentary booth.

He had a welcome organised for him when he landed in the country after an 18-hour flight.

And what are Australian players and commentators expecting from Broad's stints on the microphone? Nathan Lyon says he's actually a "decent fan of Stuart's commentary" and is looking forward to hearing his insight on England.

Meanwhile when Australia's players are asked what they think of England's players, there's a lot of giggles and snickers when Jonny Bairstow's name comes up: "keeper", "red hair", "run out" and "stumped" seem to be the words the Aussies associate with poor Bairstow.

Another player that gets a bit of stick is Marnus Labuschagne. His team-mates are looking forward to him annoying the hell out England's players by… just being himself? "I always say Marno at his best annoys us, so I always love when he's out there annoying the opposition," says Cummins.

Travis Head reveals Labuschagne's superpower. "Marnus has the most punchable face when you play against him and the most loveable when you play with him."