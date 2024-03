Ellyse Perry's 37-ball 58 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against UP Warriorz was a particularly violent innings - one of her sixes smashed the window of a sponsor car on display by the boundary side. The fans in Bengaluru may have loved it but Perry was a little concerned about the damage she had caused. "I was a bit worried, not sure I have insurance to cover me, she said. "So, [I am] in a bit of strife there!"