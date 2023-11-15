What's Dua Lipa's favourite song to perform? Kane Williamson wants to know
Cricketers are fans too, especially when the pop star in question is their daughters' favourite. Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Daryl Mitchell throw some questions at Dua Lipa.
The Pitch is perfect as @DUALIPA joins the @cricketworldcup spectacle taking questions from @klrahul @ShubmanGill #KaneWilliamson @dazmitchell47 & about the song she'd perform at the #CWC23 closing ceremony!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2023
Tune-in from 12PM today in the Semi-final 1 #INDvNZ#WorldCuponStar pic.twitter.com/rTk8NLqPoW