Why was Hardik Pandya smiling when he got out?

Post India's dramatic win against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final, Axar Patel had a few questions for Hardik Pandya, who scored a quick-fire 28 from 24 balls. He hit three sixes, but heaved the fourth to long-on safely into Glenn Maxwell's hands, with six still to get to win. Anyone else would have been dejected, says Axar Patel to Hardik, but you walked back smiling, while the dressing room was melting down.