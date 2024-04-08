Will KL Rahul be India's next defence minister?
Since KL Rahul responded to criticism about his T20 batting four years ago, saying "strike rates are over-rated", he has had to deal with extra scrutiny over his scoring rate. In this video, he lets himself be the butt of the joke before reminding everyone of Lucknow Super Giants' results under him. Since their inception in 2002, LSG batted first in 18 games, winning 15 of them and losing only two, which gives them a win-loss ratio of 7.5. They have also never lost when they have batted first and got to 160. Sunday night's game against Gujarat Titans was the 13th such game.