Is being a YouTuber better than playing in the BPL? Shoaib Malik must tell us

As Oscar Wilde didn't quite say: "To lose one spinner to visa issues on a tour of India might be regarded as misfortune, to lose two looks like carelessness." England got away with it after Rehan Ahmed was briefly detained in Rajkot earlier this week, thanks in large part to the understanding and flexibility of the Indian authorities - not a sentence we ever thought we'd type. But after the rigmarole around Shoaib Bashir's visa led him to miss the first Test , you would have expected the ECB to be super-hot on such matters. It may not be quite as sexy as the rest of the new ethos around English cricket, but clearly you've got to have those paperwork fundamentals in place before you can go off Bazballing around the world.