The R Ashwin X Nathan Lyon offspinner mutual appreciation society
They're fierce rivals on the field but as a rare breed, GOAT offspinners are a mutual appreciation club. Nathan Lyon grabbed his 500th wicket in the first Test against Pakistan, and the next bowler on the list, R Ashwin, was effusive in his praise. And Lyon returned the compliment just as sweetly. Camaraderie between rivals, you know you love to see it.
Really appreciated @ashwinravi99— Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) December 18, 2023
Can't wait to watch you hit the same milestone. https://t.co/XRPfck3OGQ