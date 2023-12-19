Matches (5)
The Buzz

The R Ashwin X Nathan Lyon offspinner mutual appreciation society

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Dec-2023 • 54 mins ago
They're fierce rivals on the field but as a rare breed, GOAT offspinners are a mutual appreciation club. Nathan Lyon grabbed his 500th wicket in the first Test against Pakistan, and the next bowler on the list, R Ashwin, was effusive in his praise. And Lyon returned the compliment just as sweetly. Camaraderie between rivals, you know you love to see it.

