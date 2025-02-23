The time has come to put down the pen and pack away the computer

I've been writing for more than 50 years, but the time has come and this will be my last column.

In my playing days I asked former Australia captain Richie Benaud if retirement was a difficult decision. "No Ian," Benaud replied wisely, "It's easy. You'll know the right time."

Always astute, Benaud was correct. Retirement from journalism is similar to cricket - I knew the time was right.

I will miss filing a column, as writing has been a favoured task. A writing career spanning more than 50 years means I surpassed my journey both as a cricketer and a broadcaster.

A justifiable part of writing is, it's all your own work - it might be rubbish but at least it's your rubbish.

I wrote my first column in long-hand and then typed it up. Afterwards I thought "That's wasting a lot of time," so I dispensed with the long-hand writing.

Someone laughingly likened my typing skills to the "eagle method": "You search and swoop".

The influence of Pulitzer-winning writer "Red" Smith was substantial. He always strove for the right descriptive word, and in the days of the typewriter stated, "You haven't got a column until you're knee deep in opening pars."

Smith also added, "No column is enhanced by alcohol."

I observed that rule almost exclusively, but having just retired from cricket, I forgot it once in my early days of journalism. I met a few mates in the bar as the game was interrupted by rain. After having a few beers I suddenly realised the game might be called off but I still had to file a column.

With a copy-taker exhorting me to hurry, I finally finished the column despite my fingers missing the correct key a number of times. I read it the next morning and it was absolute codswallop, so I decided never to drink again before finishing my column.

Despite that stumble, I never missed a deadline - came close a couple of times, but was never late.

My wife Barbara-Ann has been a positive influence both as an excellent sub-editor and also by telling me, "Read the accomplished journalists, at least then you'll know what good writing looks like."

Talented magazine and later website owner Eric Beecher gave me my first writing job in 1973. He later organised a meeting with Graham Perkin, the editor of the Age, who contracted me to write for the newspaper.

When we first met, Perkin asked if I'd like a ghost writer. I said I'd like to write my own stuff for six weeks and he could then judge. I never heard from Perkin, so consequently, writing has been all my own work. Sadly, Perkin died way too young, at age 45.

I'm extremely grateful to my bosses of more than two decades, Clayton Murzello of Mid-Day and Sambit Bal from Cricinfo; they've given me free rein and plenty of encouragement.

I also enjoyed writing a number of books. Some of the early humour books were done in conjunction with journalist, star Australian Rules full-forward, and World Series Cricket organiser Austin "Ocker" Robertson. Working with Ocker improved my writing of humour.

The most satisfaction I've had from writing books was the last one - Chappelli: Life, Larrikins and Cricket. I had a desire to write short stories, not necessarily about cricket, so that book gave me a lot of satisfaction.

For around 40 years I've been writing on a computer. The improvement over using a typewriter is mainly the ease of being able to cut and paste. It's a big advance on having to discard, then rewrite copy paper.