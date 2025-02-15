TNPL 2025 auction: Vijay Shankar, former UAE spinner Karthik Meiyappan among major buys

In the lead-up to the auction, the likes of R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy (both Dindigul Dragons), Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudharsan (both Lyca Kovai Kings) and Tamil Nadu captain R Sai Kishore (Tiruppur Tamizhans) were retained by the franchises.

Vijay had kicked off the auction by triggering a bidding war, having at least four of the eight franchises, including Ashwin's Dindigul, raising the paddle for his all-round skills before Chepauk Super Gillies scooped him up for INR 18 lakh. It was Mohammed who fetched the highest bid of INR 18.8 lakh, with Salem Spartans staving off competition from his former team Kovai Kings and Madurai.

Mohammed hasn't played in the IPL yet but has had a stint with Punjab Kings as a net bowler in the past. Swapnil, the UP-born left-arm fingerspinner, who often bowls in the powerplay for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), was picked by Chepauk for INR 10.8 lakh. In the IPL 2025 auction, RCB had used their right-to-match card to get Swapnil back for INR 50 lakh.

Karthik Meiyappan bagged a hat-trick for UAE in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia • ICC via Getty Images

Swapnil, who had started his domestic career with Baroda, left the side during the Covid-19 pandemic after not getting regular game-time with them. He moved to Uttarakhand as an outstation player and since he has enrolled himself into TNCA's first-division league, he is eligible to play in the TNPL.

Sudharsan had returned to action from sports hernia in Tamil Nadu's Ranji Trophy quarter-final clash against Vidarbha recently, but his availability for the TNPL is unclear as he might be picked in the India A or India squad for the England tour. In a bid to fill that void, Kovai Kings snapped up Siddarth for INR 8.4 lakh. Siddarth, the nephew of former Tamil Nadu stalwart and current national selector S Sharath, has also broken into the IPL, earning a deal worth INR 30 lakh with Chennai Super Kings . Siddarth had also played for India Under-19s in the 50-overs Under-19 Asia Cup in late 2024.

With Washington Sundar set to slot into Ashwin's spot as the frontline offspinner in India's Test side, and likely to miss a chunk of the TNPL, he went to Trichy Grand Cholas for a fairly low price of INR 6 lakh.