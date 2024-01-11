Curran's controversial BBL season ended by knee injury

The allrounder will return to the UK for further assessment on the problem

Tom Curran has been ruled out of the remainder of his BBL stint with Sydney Sixers due to a knee injury and would appear in doubt for his ILT20 deal with Desert Vipers.

Curran picked up the injury in Sixers' previous match against Melbourne Stars and will now miss the final two regular-season games as the team attempt to lock in a finals berth. He wasn't due to be available for the BBL finals because of his ILT20 commitments. Vipers begin their campaign on January 21.

"The full extent of the injury is currently not known with Curran set to return to the UK in the coming days and undergo further assessment at home," a Sixers statement said.

It has been a disrupted BBL tournament for Curran who was banned for four matches for intimidating fourth umpire Muhammad Qureshi when he continued to practice pre-match run-ups on the pitch in Launceston despite being told not to. He appealed the sanction but it was upheld

"I am genuinely sorry that I chose to continue to practice my run up in the direction of Umpire Qureshi and if he ever thought I sought to make physical contact with him," Curran said.

Curran's best performance of the season came in that game against Hobart Hurricanes when he claimed 3 for 19.