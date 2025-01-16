All you need to know about 2025 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup

Seventeen years after they last hosted a global tournament - the men's Under-19 World Cup - Malaysia is set to host the 2025 edition of the women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. Here's all you need to know about the tournament starting January 18.

Who won the inaugural edition?

India won the first edition in 2023 under Shafali Verma's captaincy in South Africa. They beat England in the final who were unbeaten until then.

When does this edition begin?

The tournament starts January 18 with Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa and Bangladesh all featuring on the opening day. We could also witness a special first on that day when Nigeria and Samoa play against each other - it's the first women's U-19 World Cup for both. The semi-finals will be played on January 31 and the final is slated for February 2.

How many teams are participating?

It's a 16-team event, just like the previous edition. Apart from Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, it comprises all other ten Full Members, who qualified automatically based on their standings at the inaugural edition, along with Malaysia who secured a direct entry as hosts. The remaining five spots were filled through the regional qualifiers.

Who are these five regional qualifiers?

Nepal (Asia), USA (Americas), Nigeria (Africa), Samoa (Asia Pacific) and Scotland (Europe). Among these teams, Samoa will be playing at their first-ever ICC tournament - men or women's. Meanwhile, hosts Malaysia, Nepal, and Nigeria will be playing in their first women's Under-19 World Cup.

USA are among the five teams that qualified through the regional qualifiers • ICC via Getty Images

Which teams played in 2023 but won't be playing this time?

Rwanda, Zimbabwe, UAE and Indonesia haven't qualified for this tournament. Rwanda had finished in the top eight in 2023, ahead of four Full Members including their African counterpart Zimbabwe, but had to re-qualify due to rankings criteria, which they failed to.

What is the format of the tournament?

Unlike the men's Under-19 World Cup, which is a 50-overs event, the women's tournament will be played in a T20 format. The 16 teams will be divided into four groups - A, B, C and D - with everyone playing the other three teams in their group once. The top three from each group (making it a total of 12 teams) will then be divided into two pools of six teams in the next round, the Super Six. The teams from Group A and Group D will be put into one group, and the teams from Group B and Group C in the other.

The teams that qualify for the Super Six will carry forward the points, wins and net run rate secured gained fellow Super Six teams. Each team will play two matches at the Super Six stage, against the teams from the opposing group whose finishing positions were different from its own.

The top two from each pool will then advance to the semi-finals.

Was Malaysia always slated to host?

Initially, the tournament was to be jointly hosted by Malaysia and Thailand. However, the ICC had to move the entire tournament to Malaysia because Thailand's venues weren't deemed ready to host the tournament.

How many venues will host games in this tournament?

Matches will be played at four venues: Bayuemas Oval and UKM YSD Oval in Selangor, the JCA Oval in Johor, and Borneo Cricket Ground in Sarawak.