Warriorz name Athapaththu as Bell's replacement for WPL 2024

UP Warriorz have brought in Chamari Athapaththu as replacement for Lauren Bell , who has withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier league (WPL). Athapaththu has been signed for her base price of INR 30 lakh (US$36,000 approx.).

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Bell informed the Warriorz set-up recently that she wanted to focus on preparing for the New Zealand series, which begins on March 19 in Dunedin, just two days after the WPL final in Delhi. There is no update yet on the rest of Warriroz's England contingent, including head coach Jon Lewis (who is also head coach of England Women), Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt, on whether they would finish their WPL engagements before heading to New Zealand.

"I look forward to giving my best to the team and working closely with head coach Jon Lewis and skipper Alyssa Healy and help my team lift the coveted title," Athapaththu said. "The WPL is a very dynamic tournament, and the UP Warriorz is a strong squad."

Athapaththu, the Sri Lanka captain, went unsold during the WPL 2024 auction. This came as a shock to many considering the kind of year she had had in the 20-over format in 2023. She scored 470 runs in 16 T20Is last year at 31.33 at a strike rate of nearly 131 and picked up eight wickets at 26.62. Athapaththu also led Sri Lanka to a historic first series win over England, finishing the series as the leading scorer and the joint-leading wicket-taker.

The 33-year-old Athapaththu had a sensational time of it in domestic T20s as well. Drafted in as an overseas replacement after initially being overlooked in the overseas draft, Athapaththu tore up the WBBL. Turning out for Sydney Thunder, she finished the competition as the second-highest run-scorer with 552 runs, just five runs behind top-scorer Beth Mooney, in 14 innings at 42.46, which included five half-centuries. She also picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 and was named the Player of the Tournament.

Athapaththu was more recently involved in the Women's Super Smash in New Zealand, turning out for Northern Districts, where she scored 221 runs in nine games while striking at 128.48, with one half-century. She also chipped in with nine wickets with best bowling figures of 4 for 19. Northern Districts' competition ended earlier on Friday when they lost in the Eliminator to Central Districts by 45 runs.

Overall, Athapaththu has played 122 T20Is and scored 2651 runs at 22.65 with eight fifties and one century, the only one scored by a Sri Lankan woman. She has also picked up 40 wickets in the format with an economy rate of 6.70.

Athapaththu was named the ODI Cricketer of the Year by the ICC recently and she also became the first Sri Lankan to top the ODI women's rankings last year.