Anmolpreet Singh hits third-fastest List A century off just 35 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Walking out at No. 3 against Arunachal Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game in Ahmedabad after the fall of captain Abhishek Sharma in the second over, Anmolpreet got to his century with 11 fours and eight sixes. While all the Arunachal Pradesh bowlers went for plenty - left-arm spinner Hardik Verma was the most economical at 9.52 - he took a special liking to offspinner Techi Neri, who conceded 31 runs in his only over.