Anmolpreet Singh hits third-fastest List A century off just 35 balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Thanks to Anmolpreet's blitz, Punjab overhauled Arunachal Pradesh's 164 in just 12.5 overs for a nine-wicket win. Anmolpreet finished with 115 in 45 balls, hitting one more six and one more four after crossing the three-figure mark. Abhishek's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh was the other unbeaten batter with a relatively sedate 35 in 25 balls.