Chris Green agrees Lancashire deal for 2025 and 2026 Blast

Lancashire have signed Australia allrounder Chris Green as one of their overseas players in the Vitality T20 Blast for the next two seasons.

Green, 31, was Lancashire's leading wicket-taker in the Blast this summer with 14, helping the club to qualify for the knockouts - although, due to the lengthy gap after the group stage, he had moved on to the CPL and was unavailable for their quarter-final defeat against Sussex.

His contract again includes the provision to play in the County Championship and One-Day Cup, subject to availability. Green, who also turned out for Trent Rockets in the Hundred, made six One-Day Cup games appearances - scoring his maiden hundred - and one in the Championship for Lancashire in 2024.

"I absolutely loved my first year with the club and I am even more excited to be coming back for the next two seasons - I can't wait to join up with the team again next summer," Green said. "It is a really special group of players at Lancashire. I know that there are big things to come, and I am looking forward to playing my part in that during 2025 and 2026.

"I really felt the support from all of the Red Rose Members and supporters this summer and I can't wait to see you all again next season at Emirates Old Trafford."

Lancahisre's director of cricket performance, Mark Chilton, said: "One of our key priorities heading into the winter was to secure Chris' services so we are really pleased to get this deal done early and to have his commitment to playing for Lancashire in the Vitality Blast for the next two years.

"Chris made a huge impact for us on the field and had a number of options and offers to play around the world, but we are delighted that he has committed to being here at Emirates Old Trafford. Not only did Chris' performances with bat and ball stand out this season but he also really impressed us with his leadership and his personality had a huge influence on the dressing room. We are all looking forward to welcoming him back to the club next summer."

Breetzke back at Northants

Northamptonshire, meanwhile, have re-signed South Africa top-order batter Matthew Breetzke for the first half of the 2025 summer. Breetzke will be available for Northants' first eight games in the County Championship, as well as the whole of the Blast group stage.

The 25-year-old finished as Northants' leading run-scorer in the 2024 Blast, with 460 at a strike rate of 153.84, helping the club to reach the quarter-finals.