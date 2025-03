Was Rohit Sharma's 76 the highest individual score in a Champions Trophy final?

There have now been 13 instances of a team winning a Test match despite scoring under 100 in their first innings. That number excludes the controversial match in Centurion in 2000 when England declared at 0 for 0 and South Africa forfeited their second innings, but it does include the rain-affected game in Bridgetown in 1935 when England declared at 81 for 7 and went on to win by four wickets.