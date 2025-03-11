Was Rohit Sharma's 76 the highest individual score in a Champions Trophy final?
And has anyone beaten his success rate of 75% as captain in ODIs?
Rohit Sharma has won 42 of his 56 ODIs as India's captain, a success rate of 75%. Has anyone got a higher win percentage than that? asked Rekhi Singh from India
Five wins out of five in the Champions Trophy did lift Rohit Sharma's success rate to 75% in one-day internationals. Given a minimum of 35 matches in charge, the only captain with a bigger win percentage is Clive Lloyd of West Indies, with 76.19% (64 wins out of 84). As Rohit has said he'll continue playing ODIs, he might yet surpass that.
Faf du Plessis (71.79%), Ricky Ponting and Hansie Cronje (both 71.73%), and Mike Gatting (70.27%) all had win percentages above 70% in ODIs.
KL Rahul averaged 140 during the Champions Trophy. Was this a record? asked Naved Ahmed from Pakistan
KL Rahul batted four times in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scored 140 runs and was out only once - ending up with an impressive average of 140. Given a minimum of three innings, that's the highest batting average in any edition of the Champions Trophy, beating the 129 of Virat Kohli (258 runs) in England in 2017. The other 100-plus averages were recorded by the South Africans David Miller (121 this year) and Herschelle Gibbs (120 in Sri Lanka in 2002), and Sourav Ganguly (116 in Kenya in 2000). .
Rahul is down the list for all multi-team tournaments, but another Indian leads the way there too: Ajay Jadeja scored 354 runs for once out - giving him an average of 354 - in a triangular series also involving Australia and Zimbabwe in 1998.
The World Cup record is 166.50, by New Zealand's Glenn Turner in the inaugural tournament in 1975.
Was Rohit Sharma's 76 the highest individual score in a Champions Trophy final? asked Mahesh Tripathi from India
Rohit Sharma did much to set up India's victory in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai at the weekend: his 76 matched Hardik Pandya's score in the 2017 final at The Oval.
However, there have been seven higher scores in all Champions Trophy finals, including six centuries. Fakhar Zaman made 114 as Pakistan won that 2017 final, but the highest of all remains Sourav Ganguly's 117 for India against New Zealand
in 2000.
How often has anyone won a Test after being dismissed for less than 100 in their first innings? asked Nirmal Mendis from Sri Lanka
There have now been 13 instances of a team winning a Test match despite scoring under 100 in their first innings. That number excludes the controversial match in Centurion in 2000 when England declared at 0 for 0 and South Africa forfeited their second innings, but it does include the rain-affected game in Bridgetown in 1935 when England declared at 81 for 7 and went on to win by four wickets.
The lowest first-innings total by a team that went on to win the Test is 45 all out, by England in Sydney in 1887. They managed 184 in their second innings, and bowled Australia out for 119 and 97. However, this feat is not restricted to such elderly matches: five of the 13 have happened in the current century, most recently in 2019, when England beat Ireland at Lord's after being skittled for 85, then Australia by one wicket at Headingley after being bowled out for 67 in the first innings.
Who's the only opener to bat twice in a Test and be not out both times? asked Michael Fordyce from Barbados
This happened not terribly long ago, and I remember at the time being very surprised that it was unique. The opener concerned was Kraigg Brathwaite, and in the third Test against Pakistan in Sharjah late in 2016, he carried his bat for 142 in West Indies' first innings, and was 60 not out in the second when they completed victory.
Another distinguished Barbadian opener had a notable near miss: against New Zealand in Dunedin in February 1980, in the sixth of his eventual 116 Tests, Desmond Haynes was the last man out in both innings, scoring 55 and 105.
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
