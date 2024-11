Melbourne Stars are searching for their fifth WBBL coach in seven years after parting ways with Jonathan Batty following yet another season where they failed to make the finals.

Stars released a statement on Monday revealing that Batty and the club had parted ways by "mutual agreement" after a dismal season. They started the tournament with two wins in their first three games but then lost six in a row, with the final game of the season washed, to finish last on the table.

Batty, who also coaches Delhi Capitals in the WPL, had coached Stars for three seasons but they finished sixth, seventh and eighth.

"We'd like to thank Jonathan and his commitment to the Stars over the last 3 years," Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said.

"We wish Jonathan and his family all the best for the future. We feel like the list is in a position to achieve success and ultimately, we have again fallen short of making the WBBL finals."

Stars have only made the finals once in WBBL history, when Trent Woodhill coached them to the final in 2020-21 before losing to Sydney Thunder in the decider. Woodhill had taken over from inaugural coach David Hemp, who had coached them for the first five seasons without playing finals. Woodhill departed the role after one season to take up a position at Cricket Australia.