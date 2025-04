The charge was laid by on-field umpires Christopher Taylor and Leslie Reifer Jnr at Queen's Park Oval. Permaul was fined 75% of his match fee for a Level 2 breach of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) code of conduct on day one of the match. A CWI statement stated that Permaul had admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction from match referee Michael Ragoonath.

Anderson was fined 90% of his match fee for a similar offence on the third day, during the second Trinidad & Tobago innings. Anderson also accepted the sanction proposed.

The CWI added that in each instance, the ball was changed, with the batting team given the option to choose the ball.

Additionally, Guyana's Ronaldo Alimohamed was fined 65% of his match fee for breaching the Article 2.1-2.5 of the code of conduct - "Throw the ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near player or official in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner."

He had initially denied the charge, which carried a fine of 60%, but following a hearing with match referee Ragoonath at the end of the opening day, was found guilty and subsequently received a 65% fine.