Where elite batters begin to decline: when intent falters, form follows

"Form is temporary, class is permanent" goes the old saying. But for those who have walked to the crease in front of thousands with heavy legs and heavier thoughts, the battle to rediscover form is not fought in the nets or in the gym - it begins between the ears. For the ageing athlete, particularly in cricket, the sharpest decline is not in physical skill but in mental clarity. When instinct gives way to hesitation, and confidence turns into caution, it becomes clear that the first place to look is inward.

This struggle has been well documented across generations. From Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting to Virat Kohli , Steven Smith and Joe Root, the most revered names in the game have grappled with the invisible weight of expectation and the creeping sense of decline. And yet, many of them have risen again - reminding us that while bodies age, the mind can be retrained, refocused and revived.

I have given this phenomenon a name: Elite Performance Decline Syndrome. It is not a clinical diagnosis, but a deeply felt reality among top-level performers approaching the twilight of their careers. The signs are subtle at first: an extra few balls needed to get started, a tendency to push tentatively instead of driving with authority, or a flicker of doubt before deciding to pull. Confidence - the very currency of success - begins to erode. Where the subconscious once guided fluid decision-making, now the conscious mind steps in with second-guessing and over-analysis.

It's tempting to think of form purely in technical terms - a flaw in the grip, a slight misalignment in stance, a bat path not quite right. And indeed, these are crucial. But the most significant shift happens when intent falters. A batter's intent is the emotional heartbeat of their game. Intent isn't about slogging or reckless aggression - it's about conviction. A player in form moves decisively, trusts their instinct, and lets their subconscious take over. When that trust is broken, even the cleanest technique looks laboured.

Dr Joseph Murphy's analogy, drawn from his seminal work, The Power of Your Subconscious, is apt: the conscious mind is the captain of the ship, and the subconscious is the crew in the engine room. The crew doesn't decide where to go - they only follow the captain's instructions. If the captain is clear and decisive, the ship moves smoothly. If he wavers, the voyage falters. In cricketing terms, if the conscious mind hesitates, the subconscious, which controls movement, timing, and reaction, loses its rhythm. This is when form "disappears".

Kohli, once the embodiment of intensity and technical assurance, recently stepped away from Test cricket. His decision was not born of diminished skill, but from the growing realisation that he could no longer summon the mental clarity that had once made him so formidable. He accepted that, at the highest level, unless the mind is sharp and decisive, the body falters. When doubt begins to settle in the bones, it disrupts decision-making, impairs footwork, and erodes the spontaneity essential to elite performance. Kohli's retirement is a reminder that form is more a function of the mind than it is of mechanics.

The path back for older players is rarely through exhaustive technical reconstruction. Rather, it comes from returning to a state of mental clarity, rekindling the thinking of their younger days. This doesn't mean blind aggression or naïve optimism. It means remembering why they succeeded in the first place: trust, intent, and simplicity.

Importantly, these principles apply just as much to bowlers as to batters. The equivalent of intent in bowling is, again, not aggression but purpose - to bowl good balls, good overs and good spells that challenge the batter consistently. If a bowler expects to succeed by delivering only unplayable balls, they are bound for disappointment. The key is to build pressure over time. In the end, most batters get themselves out. The trick is to be bowling when they make that fatal mistake.

My own journey in my final season of Test cricket serves as a personal example. I could feel the cracks - not in my technique but in the certainty that used to accompany me to the crease. My feet no longer moved with the same ease; my reactions were just a touch slower. But when I asked to bat at No. 4 in my last Test, at the SCG , it was a conscious decision to reclaim ownership of my cricket. Despite a cautious start, something clicked. I stopped thinking and started reacting. That innings ended with a century - a final act of defiance not against bowlers but against creeping doubt. It was not about fighting age but about reaffirming belief.

Smith, too, embodies this principle. When he speaks of "finding his hands", he is describing a physical cue that reconnects him with his best self. A tiny adjustment to his grip or stance is not just about comfort - it's about regaining the trust in his subconscious, about sending the right signal from the captain to the crew.

Steve Smith has spoken time and again about paring his game down to simplicity, clarity and intent, what he calls "finding his hands" • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

The older one gets, the more mental fatigue takes its toll. Years of pressure, expectation and performance drain the brain's ability to focus sharply. Add the physical toll and it becomes easy to fall into a cautious, survival-first mindset. That's the trap. The greats who reinvent themselves - like Tendulkar in his second wind, or Sunil Gavaskar in his final flourish - are those who find a way to override the noise.

Limited-overs cricket, interestingly, often offers the stage for recovery. It forces intent. There's no time to overthink, no room for paralysis. The batter must act, must trust, must back themselves. And that urgency often leads to rediscovery. Clarity replaces confusion. The captain issues firm instructions and the ship sails again.

In all of this, one thing remains clear: form is not something you find, it's something you allow. It's not discovered in the nets or on the analysis screen, but in the way you think and feel. The moment you believe you're out of form, you become Nostradamus - because the mind will make it so. Conversely, if you act like a player in form, with clear intent and trust in your processes, the body will respond. Athleticism, after all, is at its peak when the mind is in harmony with the body.

This truth stretches beyond cricket. It applies to any pursuit where performance is demanded over time - whether in sport, business or the arts. The champions are those who learn to manage their minds as well as their craft. They don't chase form. They reset their intent, simplify their processes, and let the subconscious take over.

So, to the ageing cricketer wondering if they still have it: start with your mind. Clean up the signal from the bridge. Issue instructions with clarity. Reconnect with the simple, childlike joy of reacting to the ball. Adjust your grip if needed, fine-tune your stance - but above all, regain your belief. The body may not be what it once was, but the motor memory, the instincts, the rhythm - they're still there, waiting for the green light.