Second West Indies vs India T20I to start three hours late following delay in arrival of teams' luggage

The start of the second T20I between West Indies and India, to be played later today in Basseterre, will be delayed by three hours*, following "significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad", where the first T20I was played.

The match, which was expected to start at 10.30am local time [8pm IST], will now start at 1.30pm local time [11pm IST].

India are 1-0 up in the five-match series after a convincing win in the first game , played in Tarouba.

Asked to bat in that game, India scored 190 for 6, with captain Rohit Sharma hitting 64 in 44 balls at the top of the order and Dinesh Karthik finishing the innings off with a 19-ball 41 not out. West Indies were then kept to 122 for 8, with all six Indian bowlers used conceding 6.50 runs per over or lower. Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi all picked up two wickets apiece.

Looking back at the performance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the experienced frontman of the Indian pace attack, said, "If you look at our score, it was quite a good one. We were not expecting that many runs after looking at the pitch. But the way DK [Karthik] batted to take us to that total gave us a lot of confidence that we had the runs we could defend.

"Then the way we bowled, the way we assessed the conditions, especially against batters who hit a lot of boundaries, it was very heartening."

After the second and third games, both of which will be played in Basseterre, the action will shift to the USA, where the last two games will be played in Lauderhill, Florida.