Will Pucovski to miss Victoria's Shield clash with Queensland

Pucovski played his first Shield match in nearly 12 months in Victoria's opening-round loss to WA in Perth. He made 39 in the first innings, sharing in a century stand with Travis Dean, before being dismissed for a duck in the second as Victoria slumped to an innings and 53-run defeat at the WACA ground . Pucovski has not played in any of Victoria's three Marsh Cup fixtures to start the season with Victoria allowing him to focus on red-ball cricket.