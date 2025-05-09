Brian Brain

BRAIN, BRIAN MAURICE, who died on November 1, aged 83, was a hard-working, economical seamer who took more than 800 first-class wickets, plus nearly 300 in one-day games. "He was a very deceptive bowler," said his Worcestershire team-mate Paul Pridgeon. "He had a whippy action, and was quicker than you thought."

Brain joined the staff at New Road from the nearby King's School in 1959, but Worcestershire had plenty of new-ball bowlers, with both Jack Flavell and Len Coldwell about to become Test players. Brain left for a while but, on rejoining the club, earned a run of appearances after some good performances for the Second XI. "He should have played for England," wrote county team-mate Basil D'Oliveira, "but he was overshadowed a little by Flavell and Coldwell, and didn't get a kick up the backside when he deserved one. Sometimes he lacked a little commitment, as if he felt it was really a batsman's game."

When the club won the Championship for the first time, in 1964, Brain played a useful back-up role, with 31 wickets at 24, and added 44 at 21 as they retained the title in 1965. For much of his time, he was vying for a place with his friend Bob Carter. "We had this wonderful love-hate relationship," Carter told the writer Stephen Chalke. "When we were bowling together, it was good. 'He's got a wicket,' I'd be thinking. 'Come on, I've got to get another one.' And he'd be thinking the same down the other end."

Tall and wiry, Brain finally secured a regular spot in 1969, taking 73 wickets, and added 84 in both 1973 and 1974, when Worcestershire won another Championship. But despite a career-best eight for 85 against Essex at New Road the following season, he was one of several players released in a clear-out.

Brain was 35, but moved down the road to Bristol, where he added 316 wickets in six seasons. "Brian was a definite case of Gloucestershire's gain and Worcestershire's loss," said David Graveney. "His bowling in all forms was economical and penetrative, and he was remarkably injury-free."

In 1977, Brain took seven for 51 against the Australians at Bristol. "The wicket was grassy and uneven," recalled their captain, Greg Chappell. "One ball might be ankle-height, and the next flying past the nose. Brian fixed us up very swiftly with his fast-medium variations. It was the Saturday of the FA Cup final, and I think both sides were rather keen to see the football." The conditions suited the Aussies as well: Max Walker took seven for 19 as Gloucestershire were bundled out for 63 on the way to a two-day defeat.