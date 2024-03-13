Ellyse Perry: 'We're lucky to play in front of such big and fanatical crowds'

The RCB allrounder on letting her hair down, playing under Smriti Mandhana, the team's change in fortunes this season, and more

Ellyse Perry is not one to go overboard with celebrations and indulgences. She boasts of an enviable CV across sports - having played World Cups in football as well as cricket for Australia - and has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows the sport has to offer.

But after her T20 best figures of 6 for 15 against Mumbai Indians in Delhi, the Royal Challengers Bangalore allrounder let her hair down a bit.

"Last night I had a chocolate brownie with the girls and some ice cream," Perry laughed in a media interaction on Wednesday. "I then went to my room, put my red light glasses and read a few chapters of a book and fell asleep."

But she was quick to put the performance in perspective - she had bowled only six overs in WPL 2024 before Tuesday and was wicketless. She started with a two-run over before picking up two wickets each in the last three overs to become only the second Australian after Rhiannon Dick to return six wickets in women's T20s.

"It's easy to get really carried away when things go well," Perry said. "But I feel like a lot of time you don't have that much control over things panning well or not. You certainly work hard to put yourself in pretty good positions but there's so many other factors that go into any game, and the outcome.

"Especially as I have got older, I don't really want to react either way - whether it's a good night or a bad night. The sun comes up the next day. Fortunately, in this competition, there is always another opportunity to play games quickly. Whether it goes well or not, we are so lucky to be in the middle with these ridiculously big crowd who are so fanatical about it.

"It's a far-cry from what it was like when I first started playing some years ago. There wasn't really anyone coming to our games, and certainly no interest in the sport like there is no. When it does go well it doesn't feel like you have got too much control over it, other than the hard work you have put into it. It's easy to kind of just enjoy it for the moment when it lasts and life goes on quickly after that."

Given the plethora of allrounders at Australia's disposal, Perry has had a reduced bowling workload in recent times. In Australia's tour of India at the turn of the year, she did not bowl at all in the white-ball games and sent down only four overs in the one-off Test. She then sent down 16 overs in the Test and four overs each in the ODIs and T20Is in the multi-format series at home against South Africa. But that does not change the way Perry trains ahead of a game.

"I have played for a long period of time now, so I have got a bit of a handle on how I need to prepare. There is always opportunity before a match to bowl overs out in the middle while warming up. I do that keeping in mind that you are available if the opportunity presents itself to bowl in a game. [I have] been playing solidly for the last 18 months now, I don't feel like I am short on cricket or overs. Whenever there is a chance to contribute to the team, it's being ready for that."

Soon after the WPL ends, Perry will link up with Australia for their first women's tour of Bangladesh. They play three ODIs and as many T20Is - all in Mirpur - in conditions where the Women's T20 World Cup will be played later this year. Has Perry made a compelling case for her national captain Alyssa Healy to utilise her more with the ball in those competitions?

Perry followed up her 6 for 15 with an important cameo • BCCI

"I don't think there is a case for anything," she said. "I have played a lot of cricket over a number of years. We have been pretty fortunate in the Australian team that we have a lot of options. Here we have got a lot of bowling options with RCB.

"From my perspective, what I love doing as a player and something that keeps me motivated is to keep working on things and try to get better. I spent a lot of time last couple of years working on that. I feel like there's been bits and pieces that have helped me feel confident that at times I can contribute when needed. At the same time it's not a big deal either way. I just enjoy being part of a team where we are all working towards the same goal."

RCB started WPL 2023 with five losses but have made the playoffs in 2024. They will take on Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday in Delhi. Head coach Luke Williams was the new major addition for them this season while Smriti Mandhana has looked assured as the captain. What has been the reason for RCB's change in fortunes?

"There's a really strong sense of calmness and people are enjoying themselves. Luke Williams has brought a lot to the group from that perspective," Perry said. "He has been clear from the start along with the other coaches, just to give us all the confidence and clarity that our best cricket will be competitive enough in this competition. The team, as a whole, has had more time together. Last year we took a time to find our feet.