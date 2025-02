UPW pick Georgia Voll as replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for WPL 2025

UP Warriorz (UPW) have named Australia top-order batter Georgia Voll as replacement for Chamari Athapaththu , who will be missing the final phase of the WPL owing to national duties. As reported by ESPNcricinfo last week, Athapaththu was supposed to be available for UPW only till February 26, for their game against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru which they lost.

UPW next play on March 3, which will be the first game this season in Lucknow. Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand begins with the first of three ODIs in Napier the following day, followed by as many T20Is. As such, Athapaththu hasn't played any of UPW's five games this season.