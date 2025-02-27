UPW pick Georgia Voll as replacement for Chamari Athapaththu for WPL 2025
Athapaththu will be leaving the WPL to take part in Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand
UP Warriorz (UPW) have named Australia top-order batter Georgia Voll as replacement for Chamari Athapaththu, who will be missing the final phase of the WPL owing to national duties. As reported by ESPNcricinfo last week, Athapaththu was supposed to be available for UPW only till February 26, for their game against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru which they lost.
UPW next play on March 3, which will be the first game this season in Lucknow. Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand begins with the first of three ODIs in Napier the following day, followed by as many T20Is. As such, Athapaththu hasn't played any of UPW's five games this season.
Twenty-one-year-old Voll has only played three T20Is, having made her debut against England in January. But prior to that, she was Sydney Thunder's second-highest run-getter at WBBL 2024-25, where she scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 144. Thunder had made their way all the way up to the WBBL Challenger, where they lost to Brisbane Heat.
Voll scored a century in just her second ODI, against India last December. She had finished as the highest run-scorer in that series, with 173 runs at an average of 86.50. Voll joins UPW for INR 30 lakh (US$ 34,350 approx.).
UPW are currently placed fourth on the five-team WPL points table, having won two of their games so far.