Pressure on India to get ICC monkey off their back? Not at all, says Dravid

"The hype not being there might be a good thing."

With that comment, India head coach Rahul Dravid ended his media conference on Monday. The relative absence of the hype, Dravid felt, could be an advantage for India as they get ready to contest their second World Test Championship final, starting on Wednesday, against Australia.

Rohit Sharma's India have been in England for close to a week. They slipped in quietly, in batches, to the train in the quieter, and picturesque, environs in Arundel. Both teams arrived in London over the weekend, but the buzz was mostly about the FA Cup final, the train strikes and a bit about England Bazballing Ireland at Lord's

The media briefings with the Australian contingent over the past few days have been dominated by Ashes talk, and, you wouldn't be far off the mark if you felt the WTC final was more of a warm-up, a stepping stone for the marquee series of the English summer.

The Ashes has been a storied cricketing rivalry and the excitement is palpable. But India-Australia has grown into one of the best cricketing contests in the last decade. Australia captain Pat Cummins acknowledged that at an ICC event on Sunday, saying the one team that had "really troubled" Australia were India, who have won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on successive away tours.

Still, with warmer temperatures forecast for the match, the longer boundaries at the Oval which also has true bounce, has made pundits like Ricky Ponting and Wasim Akram believe Cummins' team has a slight edge.

India, though, are unperturbed.

"Look, whatever will happen will happen in those five days," Dravid said. "Anything that happens before or after doesn't really make a difference. Who is the favourite, who isn't, when two good teams with good players play, whichever team performs well over the five days, will win. I have full hope that if we play good cricket, and, we have the ability, we have the players that we can pick 20 wickets, we can score runs, I have full hope that we can win this. The hype not being there might be a good thing."

Dravid - "Being competitive everywhere over the last six years, those are things that will never change just because you have or you don't have an ICC trophy" • ICC via Getty Images

Dravid also said India were not going into the match with the baggage of having not won a world title since MS Dhoni's team lifted the 2013 Champions Trophy, which was also in England. Under the leadership of Rohit and Dravid, India have featured in two T20 World Cups, with their best finish being the semis in the 2022 edition in Australia.

"No, not at all," Dravid responded to whether India were feeling any pressure from such expectations. "I mean, we don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy. Of course, it would be nice to do it. It's certainly nice to be able to win an ICC tournament. But also in the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work, it's a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here. So there's a lot of positives to take from that to see where you stand on the table, winning series in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years.

"Those are things that will never change just because you have or you don't have an ICC trophy. That's really the bigger picture. But, of course, it's nice to be able to lift any game of cricket you want to win. This happens to be like a World Test Championship final and it would be nice to get them on the right side of the result."

Dravid also felt it would be stretching the point by attaching the significance of an Indian win in the WTC final to the long-term health of Test cricket, just like India's World Cup wins in 1983 and 2007 had done for the exponential growth of the white-ball game.