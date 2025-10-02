Chahal, Conway confirmed for Northamptonshire stints in 2026

Conway, who took 20 wickets in four Championship appearances earlier this year, will return for the start of the 2026 campaign. The 33-year-old is expected to be available for the first block of seven games in April and May.

Chahal, meanwhile, has agreed to return for a third consecutive summer at Northants, joining for the second half of the season to play in the County Championship and Metro Bank One-Day Cup. Overall, he has taken 44 first-class wickets and seven in List A for the club.

"Yuzi is a magnificent asset to this squad," Northamptonshire's head coach, Darren Lehmann, said. "His record across his career speaks for itself and he brings so much class and experience to the group. I loved working with him this year and am excited to go again in 2026."

"For young spinners in the group like Nirvan Ramesh and Stuart van der Merwe, having Yuzi around to guide them will be a huge plus for their game."

On Conway, Lehmann added: "Harry is an excellent addition for 2026. His form last year was fantastic, and I am excited to work with him for a longer period. His ability to take wickets on all surfaces and presence around the team makes him an invaluable player."

"Louis brings with him a huge amount of knowledge and experience around county cricket as well as boosting our batting firepower," Lehmann said. "He will no doubt attract people to Wantage Road with his explosive batting and I can't wait to start working with him."

Josh Shaw joins Somerset

Shaw, 29, had been under contract at Bristol since 2019, having previously played on loan from Yorkshire. He follows Ajeet Singh Dale (Lancashire), Zaman Akhter (Essex), Archie Bailey (Durham), Tom Price and Dom Goodman (both Sussex) in leaving over the close season.

"We have seen first-hand how impactful Josh can be," Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said. "He has the ability to swing and seam the ball, and he is an excellent addition to our bowling unit.