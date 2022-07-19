Zimbabwe to host India, Bangladesh before a tour to Australia after 18 years

The three ODIs against India between August 18 to 22 are part of the ODI Super League

Zimbabwe will play India, Bangladesh and Australia in the next two months • AFP/Getty Images

Zimbabwe are set for a busy two months with incoming tours from Bangladesh and India and a visit to Australia after 18 years.

India, who haven't toured Zimbabwe since 2016, are set to play three ODIs on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare. The series is part of the ICC ODI Super League that serves to identify the seven direct qualifiers, along with the hosts, for next year's 50-over World Cup in India. Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches. It must be noted that the ODI series is scheduled to finish less than a week before the 2022 Asia Cup, which is set to be played between August 27 and September 11, in the UAE

With their place at this year's T20 World Cup sealed , Zimbabwe will also have an opportunity to acclimatise to Australian conditions when they tour the country for three ODIs in Townsville on August 28, 31 and September 3.

Zimbabwe have not toured Australia since May 2004, while the two sides last met in a bilateral ODI back in 2014.

Bangladesh play Zimbabwe in three T20Is from July 30 to August 2, before the two sides face-off in three ODIs on August 5, 7 and 10. All matches will be staged in Harare. That series will be followed by India's tour.

young India squad , led by Shikhar Dhawan , is currently in the Caribbean for a three-match ODI series that will be followed by five T20Is that finish on August 7 in Florida.

Earlier last week, Zimbabwe secured their spot at the 2022 T20 World Cup by winning the eight-team qualifying tournament in Bulawayo. They beat Netherlands in the final by 37 runs with Sikandar Raza returning 4 for 8.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2022:

1st T20I - July 30, Harare

2nd T20I - July 31, Harare

3rd T20I - August 2, Harare



1st ODI - August 5, Harare

2nd ODI - August 7, Harare

3rd ODI - August 10, Harare



Zimbabwe vs India 2022

1st ODI - August 18, Harare

2nd ODI - August 20, Harare

3rd ODI - August 22, Harare



Australia vs Zimbabwe 2022