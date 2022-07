Zimbabwe to host India, Bangladesh before a tour to Australia after 18 years

India, who haven't toured Zimbabwe since 2016, are set to play three ODIs on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare. The series is part of the ICC ODI Super League that serves to identify the seven direct qualifiers, along with the hosts, for next year's 50-over World Cup in India. Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches. It must be noted that the ODI series is scheduled to finish less than a week before the 2022 Asia Cup, which is set to be played between August 27 and September 11, in the UAE