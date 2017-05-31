Dhoni will relish the competition for his spot - Fleming
Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, believes MS Dhoni can extend his international career until the 2019 World Cup. Fleming, who has worked alongside Dhoni during IPL coaching stints with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant, believes the former India captain will relish the competition he faces from players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha for the spot of India's first-choice limited-overs wicketkeeper-batsman in the immediate future. Although Dhoni will be 38 by the 2019 World Cup, Fleming is convinced he will continue to make significant contributions to the Indian team.
"There are a lot of players who can do that, but there is only one MS Dhoni at the moment," Fleming said, in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. "I think his track record deserves the first crack at it. He has balance in his life now so he can get fit and come back fresh. I think he will do it. He is aware that he needs to keep performing and that's when great players are at their best. If you get too comfortable you are not at your best.
"He is not arrogant enough to assume that he will make it through to the 2019 World Cup. He's made it clear that he wants to play that World Cup but he knows he also to do well to do that. He's now trying to prove his worth as he did when he was a youngster. That again is a tribute to his approach to the game and his humility towards the game. He's desperate to keep performing. If he feels he stops performing and starts to lag and becomes a hindrance, then he will give up the game."
Dhoni's future in the Indian ODI team has been the subject of much speculation in recent years. His numbers since the 2015 World Cup, too, haven't been as impressive as earlier. In 21 innings since that tournament, Dhoni has made 776 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 86.99. Overall, in ODIs, he has scored 9275 runs in 286 matches at an average of nearly 51.
Fleming concedes that while the "giddy heights" of four to five years ago will probably be impossible to replicate, Dhoni can still be relied upon to deliver in crunch situations. Fleming is also of the view that Dhoni is best placed to continue as a finisher rather than move up the order, a move that the former India captain himself desires.
"It [moving up the order] depends on the balance of the side," Fleming reasoned. "If you have straight-out batsmen, then I wouldn't. He can do it but what you have to look at is that his strength is finishing the game. People say why don't you get him in earlier but the whole game changes from the 40th over, or the 16th over if it is a T20 game, when it becomes [the] death [overs]. And that's where he's been the best, I think.
"So you have to be careful you don't take that strength; when you apply it earlier, you lose that, maybe he gets out early. Not many can do what he can in the last stanza but many can do that job in the middle. So you don't want to take away that strength just to give him more time and get him up the order to play a more substantial innings, when his strength is in the last few.
"We have such high expectations of what he can do and often that is unfair. There is going to be some slippage, every great player has slipped a little bit as they've got older. At key times he is still contributing. Even this IPL it wasn't there as much as other years but at key times he was there. In the game against Mumbai [Indians], a virtual semi-final, he got 40 off a few balls and played a great hand.
"The other thing is to play without fear. Often when you get older, the consequence starts to creep in. So what we've talked about is playing that fearless brand of cricket that he's become known for, and making sure that he doesn't get too cautious and too worried about getting out and the consequences of that. He's at his best when he has no fear."
While Dhoni's batting form appears to have declined in recent years, his glovework has remained of the highest quality. India's chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, recently described Dhoni as the best wicketkeeper in the world and from his vantage point in the Rising Pune set-up, Fleming believes Dhoni's keeping is "almost getting better".
"I can't say it is through a lot of training," Fleming said with a laugh. "In fact during my time in the IPL, I have not seen him do any wicket-keeping training, it is all natural and it's unorthodox but it's fast and effective. Some of the dismissals and stumpings during the recent IPL were absolutely dynamite. So there's nothing wrong there and that's a great sign of reflexes and where he is, because people are questioning his age and his batting and the role he can play. If his keeping was deteriorating that might be a sign but it is actually getting better, which is a real positive for India."
Fleming believes one of Dhoni's greatest challenges in the months ahead will be to adjust to a role as just another player in the team. Dhoni stepped down as ODI and T20I captain at the start of the year, after nearly a decade at the helm.
"It is very difficult, I can speak from my own experience," Fleming said. "Once you get away from that decision-making, people can say it's very easy, you can focus on your own game and do your own thing, but it is very hard to switch the other things off. You are so used to being the decision-maker, moving players and being part of the tactics, it becomes a key part of how you play the game. It does take some adjustment.
"He is a wicketkeeper, he is used to positioning players, but it's still a challenge to sit back. You want to be part of decision-making, it is a key part of why you play the game. It is one of his challenges going forward. He has coped with it pretty well so far. He needs to be used to add that value and experience he has had over the years and more so for him, to feel like he is contributing rather than the other way round."
Gaurav Kalra is a senior editor at ESPNcricinfo. @gauravkalra75
Im a huge huge fan of wicket keeping God Adam Gilchrist....see him in Rishabh Pant.....
Naman ojha is good WK batsman for odi option but very unlucky dindt got the chance to show what he did in Australia against Australia. Pant should get few chances b4 2019 WCup
If they don't include Pant, Iyer etc. in ODI series in WI then India can forget WC 2019.
There is only one player(Rishabh Pant) who is pushing in for Dhoni's place if INDIA has to move further ahead as a team. Having said that Dhoni is still and rightly a strong individual and replacing him wont be an easy job unless his performance is a big big flop in this CT. I strongly feel Rishabh Pant can be the answer of a vacant space left by sehwag on the opening slot. He's raw and highly talented player and surely an upcoming star batsmen to watch from india.
@cricketchat... what if VK has miserable CT after a flop show of IPL... should he retire too?? Dhoni has mentioned that he will leave when there is one replacement.. about IPL final... he should have come down the order to finish the game... not everyone can absorb the pressure like him and not everyone can read the game in last overs...like him..
Dhoni walks into the side just as a keeper alone. His lightning quick reflexes behind stumps are really stunning. When was the last time he missed a stumping or a catch? (Hopefully not jinxed him by saying that!)
A keeper has to be Safe behind the stumps. Remember that run out against Bangladesh in T20 WC last year? The common sense to remove 1 glove in case of a bye....
That is what Intelligence , Experience and skill bring in
Unless Rishabh Pant keeps wickets regularly in 4 day cricket (which he doesn't) he does Not qualify as a Keeper.
Saha is safe with the gloves but inconsistent with bat.
Parthiv, Karthik, are far too poor with the gloves. They drop too many catches and miss stumpings.
And Uthappa & Jadhav are nake shift for IPL 20 overs only Not the Long distance!
There is no doubt MSD as a batsman is not the same. He is struggling to rotate the strike sometimes. However, the thing is, he almost relishes crunch situations in the last few overs. He is still very good in those situations (as evidenced by his last ball finish in an IPL game). If you just take the batting talent factor, perhaps Pant and DK are better than him, but he is still much ahead of them in pressure situations. As much as I like Karthik, I never get the feeling that you can rely on him to finish a game. Pant seems to be in Sehwag mold which means you have take the good with the bad. He is prone to play rash shots once in a while. MSD gives you a certain insurance in the last few overs. So I would still back MSD at least in the ODIs. He can perhaps hang his boots in international T20s.
I feel bad for Dinesh karthick and other wicket keepers in India. Dhoni locked this keeper place for last 10 years. dhoni best days over in 2015 world cup itself. kept him as captain cost 2016 T20 World cup. it might cost 2017 CT due to Dhoni as player. Better allow Dhoni retire soon and invest time on Dinesh or Pant for 2019 world cup.
He is class and must persist till 2019 World Cup.
@CRICKETMAAN you want Pant to become like a De Kock but there was no Boucher to take his place in the squad. Pant will beome Pant, he has talent not everyday players like Sachin, Warner,Yuvraj etc. praise someone.
Fleming seems to have a far better assessment of Dhoni, than most of us. In may respects; certainly not all!
One of the points he made, opened my eyes. That is about Dhoni's supposed to be waning reflexes. If it is true, he correctly says, it should have shown up in his wicket-keeping, which is as sharp as ever.
Dhoni used to be a very good white ball cricketer. I expect him to have miserable CT and promptly announce international retirement on the eve of India's last CT match or immediately after returning to India. That said, I don't think it should be considered a sad moment. Both as a player and captain of India in all three formats longer than any other modern captain, he will leave with a record that is unlikely to be surpassed by any Indian for a generation or two, including current captain Kohli.
Till now Dhoni an exceptional wicketkeeper. People should not be so much obsessed with his batting form, if he thinks he is unfit for the team he will definitely retire as he retired from Test format.
