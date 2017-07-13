'Always the captain's team' - Shastri
Ravi Shastri is clear on one thing as he takes over the position of India coach from Anil Kumble: the captain is the boss of the team. The coach and his backroom staff, according to the new India coach, are there only to make sure the players are in the right frame of mind to perform at their best.
Shastri beat four other candidates to the job and said he only applied for the position having understood the "gravity of the situation" once Kumble stepped down in less than ideal circumstances last month.
Shastri was team director just before Kumble was appointed coach last year, and he said he had been disappointed when he was overlooked as head coach in 2016. But after Kumble's one-year contract expired in June, the BCCI chose not to renew it and instead sent out an advertisement seeking candidates for the position. Kumble himself had been one of the applicants, even though he was told he would be given "direct entry". Shastri, though, was not.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - tasked with finding India's next coach told the BCCI that Kumble remained their first choice. But Kumble stepped down after realising the differences between him and the captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable".
It was then that Shastri decided to enter the fray, with the BCCI re-opening the interview process.
"I had not really wrapped my head around the gravity of the situation," Shastri told Times of India. "There was nothing personal. I really hadn't begun to understand the seriousness of this. But when I sat down and gave it a serious thought, I began to tell myself: 'Here is a unit that I have been part of and enjoyed a great working relationship with. Having been part of the unit that helped it become No. 1, I thought the onus is on me now to make it work again, in the best interests of everybody involved. That's when I knew it's time for me to apply again."
According to various individuals from the BCCI and CAC as well as the committee of administrators one big point of difference between Kohli and Kumble was who was the boss.
Shastri is more than happy to let the captain take charge. "It's always the captain's team and it is the leader who calls the shots. That's how it has always worked. A coach's role, effectively speaking, is to stay in the background and let the onus be on the players. The coach and support staff's role is to get the players in the most brilliant frame of mind to execute things and if done effectively, it brings enjoyment to the player's game."
Shastri said his relationship with the support staff - both Sanjay Bangar (assistant coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach) were appointed by him - as well as the positive rapport he has with the players meant he could hit the ground running.
"I'm simply going to press the refresh button and begin from where I left. I know what I'm stepping into, players have an idea of what's coming, so that ticks the first box. Just to give you an idea, I won't be spending the first six to eight months in the job warming up to the team. That had already been accomplished in my previous stint. This time, it's going to be about getting on the job from day one."
Although Shastri and Kohli will be the men in command, a new challenge awaits them in the form of Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, who have been appointed as consultants by the BCCI at the behest of the CAC. The CAC felt, with India travelling overseas in the next two years for challenging Test series' and the 2019 World Cup in England, the players needed experienced specialist hands to ensure success.
Asked for his thoughts on working with Dravid and Zaheer, Shastri was optimistic, but hinted he would have the last word on support staff appointments.
"In fact, even in my last stint, I had asked people like Rahul and Zaheer to come every now and then," Shastri told Mid-Day. "I even asked Sachin [Tendulkar] to come at some stage and have a chat with the boys. I always believe that you need a fresh set of ideas. Your core team is meant to do the job for 200 days a year and every now and then, whenever you get some fresh inputs through with the quality of players like Zak (Zaheer) or Rahul it can only be good.
"Tomorrow it could be an excellent fielding coach. What stops Jonty Rhodes from coming and having a chat with the boys? Overseas, I could pick the brains of a fast bowler who has bowled very well in those conditions - say in South Africa or Australia. It's fresh inputs that might trigger off something. I am always open to such kind of ideas."
@CRICINFOUSER : Goal oriented. Really. We never ever learn from the mistakes and till today team India doesn't read the pitch very well. And to say that Ashwin, Yuvraj are fit is only a joke.
That Ravi is not worth as coach the whole world knows. But too much blame on him alone. What are people like Ganguly and Laxman doing? Btw Sachin has some past obligations to be fulfilled for Ravi so we can't expect him to raise his voice. Sachin never raised his voice anyway. What are so many committees and administrators doing?? I now feel Indian team deserves someone like Ravi only. That Ravi is head coach and the way he was appointed tells you a story. There was no merit or competency taken into account. Tom Moody has tons of relevant experience, credentials and results. It is very clear that the entire administration is a farce. We are all being made fools and yet watching rubbish matches on TV. Stop following cricket.
People who are questioning Shastri's selection as the coach are ignoring the fact that Kumble also had the backing of a batting coach and a fielding coach. So what was Kumble's job?? He could not even make Ashwin or Jadeja better spinners during his tenure. Ashwin still experiments with his action during matches and Jadeja? The less said the better. I am not talking about their results in India but they were forgettable during the CT in England. Shastri has already worked with the core team and knows them well. He is absolutely right that the captain will have the responsibility of the team. The output will be given before the team is on the field. Getting the team in the right frame of mind is not so easy. If Shastri is able to do that then half the job is done. Also Dravid and Zaheer are not permanent members of the support staff. They will be consulted on an on/off basis specially during overseas tours! Let Kohli and Shastri work for at least a year then comment.
So looks like, Shastri will be sitting on the roller and that will be his job I suppose. Nice appropriate picture Cricinfo!
every1 is reacting like india has lost 20-30 matches consistently n players r busy partying whole day n night, this indian team is one of the most fit n goal oriented team we ever had, at least let them play under shastri's coaching for some time then pass ur judgement.
R.Shastri has used his commonsense to impress V.Kohli and his team mates by saying the captain is the boss.He knows full well that head coach has no meaning with so many support coaches for batting,bowling and feilding.Selection for head coach was a farce as said by Prassana amd K.Srikanth because Ravi shahstri was already the obvious choice.More ever R.Shastri declared before the interview that he would not apply if his selection is not assured .So CAC and BCCI have created a drama of an interview.
If Captains team. Then why BCCI spending money behind coach. If coach is already decided then why interview drama. why insult to other candidate. Finally goodbye to cricket.
lol... so there is no need of coaching staff... bring some cheerleader...
Virat finishes off in style and party starts in the dressing room.The Indian captain has been absolutely magnificent in the night of party.If Dravid is batting coach and Zaheer bowling coach,what is Shastri's role? Cheerleading Coach?
Keeping the team in good frame of mind...is that what a coach does? Recruit an entertainment team instead they will also keep the team in good mood!
When a Football/Soccer coach can have Undisputed control of the Soccer Team ( Either Country or Club) Why Shouldn't a Captain in Cricket have the same Veto Powers? In Football/Soccer a Coach always chooses the Captain , why cant it be the other way around in Cricket? Why this Hypocrisy and Hatred towards Kohli? I have nothing against Kumble , but if two people disagree , it doesn't mean one is right and other is Wrong. Kumble was a Legend and was a very successful cricketer like Greg Chapell, but that doesn't mean he can be a Excellent coach too.
Now forget Pant, Manish Pandey etc. Each member of the current team will play continuously until they voluntarily retire themselves.
Shastri is right on the mark! alas, Kumble had wrong notions and paid the price - one cannot browbeat and try to dominate the skipper when the latter is a strong character!
Kohli and Shastri might not realize now what they gotten themselves into. Nothing less than a win in every tour culminating with the world cup win is going to satisfy people. They are going to be under intense scrutiny and would get heavy criticism every time the team loses. I hope they are able to deliver the good in the next 2 years and bring the world cup home. That's what matters in the end. Everyone goes home happy.
Bottom line: our top batsman and captain gets along with Shastri. Shastri has some serious experience playing for India and can handle sensitive situations well. The whole team of talented individuals is comfortable with Shastri. Before Kumble, the team was already doing well.
Haha! The tourist is back again. He will continue his role of a commentator. As coach also, his job is to give commentary in the dressing room to others. Indian team fortunes will take a beating under him.
Congrats. Now the whole team can party and forget about cricket. Virat Kohli has become a superstar and earned lot of money. What is the need for him to think about the team anymore. Don't give chances to youngsters. Persist with Yuvraj and Ashwin who can't field. And don't learn from your mistakes.
It is very clear. From now onwards when ever India wins credit will go to captain and coach. If India looses because of bad bowling Zaheer to be blamed, if India looses because of bad batting then blame Bangar and Dravid.
disappointed with this. now there will not be one questioning Kohli's game plans. Kohli needed a yes-man and he choose Shastri for this, as he doesnt have any cricketing skills nor brains. He will not oppose Kohli's plans. Disappointed that CAC choose Ravi over others. Now with long away tours and Kohli and Shastri grouped, I dont see India winning any series. I had high regards for Kumble and his working culture and always felt that India would do better in Oversees. Now I lost hope. Lost interest in Cricket. Only ray of light is to see how Zak and Dravid will take this team.
Food for thought:
Here is an experiment conducted during Hell Week in Navy SEAL training.
One boat consistently won the grueling races among exhausted trainees; one boat consistently came in last. An instructor decided to switch the leaders of the two boats and see what happened. The captain of the lagging boat, believing he had been saddled with a bunch of losers and now would have a crew worthy of his leadership, welcomed the change. Then he lost the next race to his former boat. The problem wasn't his old crew; it was him.
Dhoni looks like the successful captain. Kholi seems to resemble the other fellow.
oh really. it is one scratch another back. Ravi Shastri just knows which side of the bread is buttered. Absolute disaster for Indian Team.
Atleast we do not have to tolerate him on TV anymore! Just saying.
Why is BCCI wasting money on someone who plans to just stay in the background and watch? Mr. Shastri is basically accommodated with front row tickets for every game and is paid for being there as a chief guest. Sort of like Mr. Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show. At least Mr. Sidhu is an attraction.
Once again, Mr. Shastri has played smart and won his position. Good stuff. Stay in the background, do nothing and make a fat paycheck. I don't see any positive outcome coming from him, except brilliant press conferences with all kinds of extravagant vocabulary when India loses. One of the saddest moments in Indian cricket. I was expecting better from CAC, but I guess even they don't have the courage to stand up for the betterment of Indian cricket.
Very sly and diplomatic. Mr. Shastri wins again.
I am sorry to say, but I had some hope of India winning overseas with kumble as coach, because he could make sure the necessary preparation was done. Especially, the indian bowling was looking very much improved and with plans under kumble (the same bowling which used to get hit for 320+ every match, suddenly restricted SA in CT).
Now, with this set of 'excuse givers' back, there is no hope. We will revert to the usual tripe, and win at home on dustbowls (like we did under shastri against SA), and lose when we go out.
Very sad day for indian cricket.
Mr. Shastri is such a good talker...No wonder he was in the comm box for more than two decades...
Shastri is just hot air.He will clap and pump his fist on camera but will not bring anything else to the table.He is best suited to be the coach of cheerleading teams for IPL.
You don't need a coach if the job is to remain in the background. A team manager who looks after logistics is enough. To win consistently and at the crucial stages you need discipline, strategy and 360 degree view and only a coach can provide that.
Make Sidhu India coch, he play good avaragad 40 in test matchs.
hopefully as an Indian fan , the team will deliver. They have lost at SF/F of all major ICC trophies held in last few years. Otherwise all this bravado from Ravi will disappear like hot air..
@CRICUSER Angry Puttar who has scored around 950 runs in 8 tests and had scored 4 hundreds last tour down under??
Signs are already there... already talking of whos the boss, who calls the shots... rather than unity, togetherness and is the Shastri just a Psychologist? Im sure there are better qualified people out there than him, if thats all BCCI want...
Waqar should have been selected as bowling Coach for India. He would have worked very well with Shami, Bhuvi and even Umesh by teaching them the finer points of reverse swing. Unfortunate that India missed out.
This time around, the teacher learned the lessons taught by the student, faster than the earlier teacher did; or didn't learn at all, since he was busy trying to teach, what a teacher was supposed to do.
The new teacher is showing early signs of a good survivor, just being a buddy. Good for ya! New teacher. Congrats.
Very noble of shastri to have understood the gravity of the situation and sacrificed his happening personal life for the sake of the team. Now that the aggressive puttar has the coach he wanted, I hope he will focus on results and give the desired results. As an aside, I hope our angry young puttar also tries to improve his game against short pitched bowling and quality pace attacks. Otherwise he will have an inflated average from playing on flat pitches and against weaker opponents but will flop overseas/ against good pace attacks (the way he was left shell-shocked while facing the barrage of quality fast bowling in australia).
Kohli is a real man on field and off field. He gets what he wants somehow! It's a similar quality that Ganguly had as well
In the circumstances, this was the best outcome for Indian cricket's progress, after the sorry saga with Kumble. Kohli clearly had issues with this legend and it is unfortunate how the BCCI handled the issue and humiliated this brilliant ex-cricketer.
Waqar should have been selected as bowling Coach for India. He would have worked very well with Shami, Bhuvi and even Umesh by teaching them the finer points of reverse swing. Unfortunate that India missed out.
Signs are already there... already talking of whos the boss, who calls the shots... rather than unity, togetherness and is the Shastri just a Psychologist? Im sure there are better qualified people out there than him, if thats all BCCI want...
@CRICUSER Angry Puttar who has scored around 950 runs in 8 tests and had scored 4 hundreds last tour down under??
hopefully as an Indian fan , the team will deliver. They have lost at SF/F of all major ICC trophies held in last few years. Otherwise all this bravado from Ravi will disappear like hot air..