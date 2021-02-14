Live Report - India vs England, 2nd Test, Chennai, 2nd day

Welcome to day two of our live report of the second India-England Test from Chennai. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

*Most recent entry will appear at the top, please refresh your page for the latest updates. All times are local

1.50pm: The real quiz

Almost tea on Day 2, and we've not had a single bye yet. Impressive work from both keepers on this pitch. #INDvENG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) February 14, 2021

1.40pm: Toughing it out

India channel their inner Beatles and England need Help!



Can you come up with a better caption? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/t758yFurGl — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 14, 2021

Pretty much everything has gone as India and Virat Kohli would have hoped for in this match so far, but Foakes is giving another tidy account of himself on his return to the Test side for the first time in two years (as an aside, there's an unusual number of players in this match playing their first match since 2019: Foakes, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone and Kuldeep Yadav). No byes/leg byes conceded with the gloves, and he's now faced more balls than anyone else in the England innings. Foakes, of course, scored a century on debut in Galle, and went into this game with a 40-plus Test average - higher than any of his team-mates other than Joe Root - so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he's looked solid in exacting conditions.

Ben Foakes is having a terrific game. Playing his first Test in India and so assured both behind and in front of the stumps. It's very hard to keep on such a pitch. And he didn't let a single bye. Now he's batting with poise. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 14, 2021

1.20pm: Screamer!

Will Siraj even bowl this innings? — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 14, 2021

Yes, is the answer, Dale - and he'll get a wicket with his first ball! Not only that, it's come via a flying one-handed catch down the leg side from Rishabh Pant! England had scrimped together the beginnings of a useful stand between Pope and Foakes, but Mohammed Siraj has separated them, as well as striking with his first Test delivery on home soil. Maybe not quite what he was bowling for, Pope looking to glance off his hip, just tickled the glove... and Pant then snagged it in his left paw, managing to juggle the ball successfully as he landed. India's lead is 242 and this game looks to be heading only one way.

12.57pm: Enter Kuldeep

Play 04:39 Play 04:39 Kuldeep Yadav: 'Perhaps it is now my time to stand up for the team'

Having bowled unchanged from the start of England's second innings in the first Chennai Test, R Ashwin finally gets a moment to rest his fingers. Time for the twisti-twosti lefty wristy stylings of Kuldeep.

12.50pm: Here come the Rey

Play 04:28 Play 04:28 Why Axar will be more effective than Nadeem on this pitch

It's only 20-plus runs and counting, but England have their biggest partnership of the innings so far. Two Surrey boys are out in the middle, with Ollie Pope looking particularly busy alongside Ben Foakes; both have needed some fortune against Patel, whose ability to straighten the ball from round the wicket or push it on with the arm, allied with good pace, has been impressive - almost Jadeja-esque. Earlier, the Match Day crew broke down why they thought the debutant would be a good pick.

Play 02:21 Play 02:21 WATCH: England pick up quick wickets to bowl India out

12.30pm: Ashwin snares Stokes (redux)

© ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Five quiet overs after the interval, maybe we'll see another wicketless afternoon session - there's the breakthrough, and it's Ashwin scooping up Stokes' wicket for the ninth time in Tests (and 13th in all internationals). Beautifully flighted, slowed the pace and Stokes seemed to belatedly try to correct himself only to miss the ball by a distance as it spun from middle and leg to judder his off stump. Stokes might be viewed as one of England's better players of spin, but he averages just 17.84 against India's offie. And with that dismissal, Ashwin has overtaken Harbhajan Singh to sit second on the list for most Test wickets in India.

That's lovely bowling. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 14, 2021

12.15pm: Kuldeep lurks in the deep...

Kohli has stuck with the combination of Ashwin and Axar Patel after lunch, with the right-hand/left-hand pair of Stokes and Ollie Pope in the middle. Should England manage to cobble a partnership, then they might have to deal with wristspin, too, at some stage. Kuldeep Yadav is back in the Test team for the first time since the 2018-19 tour of Australia - he spoke to Nagraj Gollapudi before the start of this series about what it would be like to select again:

"I would be playing a Test match after nearly after two years, so it would be similar to making your debut. I want to perform for the team and give 100%, like always. You will naturally feel the same nervousness [as on debut]. There will also be pressure to do well. Everyone is watching you, expectations are big, and when the team is playing well, you want to contribute - big or small, put in the effort, and when you do that, your role is praised."

12.05pm: An Ashwin never forgets

R Ashwin and India belt out an appeal © BCCI

A little nugget picked up by my colleague Gaurav Sundararaman during that action-packed hour before lunch: India lost a review in Ashwin's eighth over, after Virat Kohli was convinced to use the DRS against Stokes - the ball spun sharply to hit the left-hander on the back leg, but was heading over the top of off stump, according to ball-tracking. But you can't blame the bowler for being interested, given this dismissal in Mohali four years ago. Ashwin remembered and could be heard referring to it on the stump mic, though he perhaps failed to factor in the extra bounce on offer in Chennai this time around. Stokes survived, but Ashwin will doubtless get another crack at extending his lead atop this list on the resumption.

11.30am: Lunch

Axar Patel exults after claiming Joe Root for his maiden Test wicket © BCCI

England 39 for 4 (Stokes 8*) trail India 329 (Rohit 161, Rahane 67, Pant 58*, Moeen 4-128) by 290 runs

Eight wickets fell before lunch on day two at Chepauk as India took a grip on the second Test. Most significant of them all was that of Joe Root, England's captain and double-centurion on this ground a week ago, who was removed for 6 by the debutant Axar Patel as England limped queasily to the interval.

India had already forged themselves a strong position on the back of Rohit Sharma's conditions-defying 161, and although they could only add 29 runs to their overnight 300 for 6, the bowlers were soon tucking into their work on a responsive surface. Ishant Sharma trapped Rory Burns lbw in the first over - the opener's second consecutive duck - and R Ashwin then struck twice either side of Root's dismissal. Dom Sibley was caught at short leg off the back of the bat attempting to sweep, and Dan Lawrence's torture was ended with the last ball before lunch after making 9 off 52.

11.07am: No Root rescue act!

Live by the sweep, die by the sweep. Axar Patel, the debutant left-arm spinner, has removed Joe Root cheaply in the first innings for the first time this year. Big splash from the surface as this ball pitched and turned away from Root as he went hard at it, only to send a top edge towards Ashwin at backward square leg... and bring an eruption of noise around Chepauk, as the #knowledgablecrowd greet the dismissal of England's captain and batting bellwether. England 23 for 3 on a turner and in all sorts of trouble.

Root, Pujara and Kohli have struggled on this pitch. Three fair players of spinners there. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, news from the India camp is that Cheteshwar Pujara isn't on the field after experiencing some pain in his right hand, having been hit by Olly Stone while batting yesterday.

10.54am: Ashwin amongst 'em

Scratch that, Dom Sibley's dogged resistance has been ended, caught at short leg sweeping - trying to be proactive, in fact. He's a little unlucky, too, as the ball squirted up off his pad and clipped the back of the bat as it swung around. India needed to go to the DRS after Nitin Menon shook his head, but they've checked the right part of the tape this time (and Sibley was walking anyway). R Ashwin has a first wicket for the home crowd to salute and Joe Root, England's best chance of putting a fighting score on the board, is out to the middle half an hour or so before lunch. He's off the mark second ball with a sweep, Lawrence still waiting for his first run.

10.45am: Dig in

"When you play on turning pitches, you've got to be proactive, you can't be reactive." That was Rohit Sharma's advice after bossing the show with his first-innings 161 - were England listening? Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence, with 20 Tests between them, won't have often faced conditions like this (although, as was pointed out by one wag on Twitter yesterday, Lawrence made a two-ball duck in Essex's title-decider at Taunton in 2019, on a pitch which lived up to its "Ciderbad" billing). Neither has quite taken the Rohit approach so far, but they're hanging in.

10.25am: Burns singed

Team-mates gather around Ishant Sharma after he pinned Rory Burns for a duck © BCCI

Test wicket No. 301 for Ishant Sharma. England's batsmen have probably spent the last 24 hours wondering how they are going to cope with India's spinners, but just like yesterday there's an early wicket for pace as Rory Burns misses a straight one from Ishant for his second duck in a row. Just clipping leg stump - umpire's call - on review, but that's the perfect start for the home side, after posting a solid total. England 0 for 1, and they haven't faced a ball from Ashwin, Patel and Yadav yet...

10.10am: That's yer lot

Two in three balls once again, and England have managed to sneak out of this morning without taking too much damage. Olly Stone continued a fine return to Test cricket by removing Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, both caught behind, and that means Pant was left stranded on 58 not out. He scored 25 of the 29 runs India added to their total this morning, and was good for tonking a few more if he could just find someone to hang around at the other end (admittedly easier said than done on this surface).

9.50am: More Pant pongo

Rishabh Pant teed off to complete a fifty on the second morning © BCCI

It's been the start we envisaged from Rishabh Pant, and he's quickly raised a half-century - his fourth in home Tests. His sequence of balls faced this morning went like this: 1-dot-dot-6-1-4-4-dot-1, that last single taking him to 50. Not Jack Leach taking tap this time, with Joe Root bowling himself alongside Moeen, who has continued to serve up full tosses in the face of Pant's onslaught. These could all be vital runs.

On the plus side for England, they've still to concede an extra in this innings - is Ben Foakes going to keep a clean sheet, just as he did on debut in Galle a couple of winters ago? They're closing in on the record in Tests, too.

There are mongooses watching this (they rarely watch when cricket is behind a paywall) shaking their head and whispering in awe, 'that Ben Foakes... he's quick!' — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 14, 2021

9.40am: Moeen gets going

Ben Foakes stumps Axar Patel © BCCI

Two wickets in three balls for Moeen Ali, bowling just the second over of the morning, have got England smiling. Although Moeen's grin was slightly sheepish after a full toss did for Ishant Sharma. The other man to go was Axar Patel, who overbalanced and was smartly stumped by Ben Foakes as the pitch again demonstrated its spinning nature. Pant has so far faced one ball, scored one single, and lost two partners.

9.30am: How good was Rohit?

© ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Just to reflect a little longer on the performance that may have set the course of this match, Rohit Sharma's fabulous innings meant his home average now sits at 83.55 - second only to the Don. Okay, you might quibble that his away record (average: 27.00) could do with improving, but there's not many that could have played the innings he did on Saturday. Never mind Bradman, it was right in the Sehwag bracket. In these conditions, you can't get much higher praise.

9.20am:

Morning and welcome back. Hands up who likes it spicy? India looked to have got themselves into a good position at the end of day one thanks to a Rohit Sharma masterclass, and they'll hope to add a few more this morning before it's England turn to tango on this dancing Chepauk deck. The suspicion is that 300-plus could already be a defining total, but Rishabh Pant won't want to stop there - and if the pitch continues to snap, crackle and pop, it should be plenty fun to watch. Buckle up.

Alan Gardner is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo. @alanroderick

