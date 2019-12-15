50 overs India 287 for 8 (Pant 71, Iyer 70, Jadhav 40, Paul 2-40, Joseph 2-45, Cottrell 2-46) vs West Indies

The last time none of India's top three managed to score a fifty, India crashed out of the World Cup. On a slow pitch, with the top three falling early once again, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant brought good news by stabilising the innings and setting India up for a final assault. They will be disappointed neither of them went on to convert their fifties into a hundred, but their 114-run fourth-wicket stand at better than a run a ball seemed to have done enough for India on a tricky surface.

This was an innings that will particularly satisfy the team management because it didn't seem like either batsman was new to such a rescue act. They carried it off without massively sacrificing their strike rate. Pant, in fact, ended up with a strike rate of over 100 despite playing what looked like a restrained innings. They were helped by the lack of discipline and penetration in the West Indies attack after Sheldon Cottrell's early spell of 5-3-12-2.

India were surprised they were inserted on a slow pitch, but seven overs in it seemed they might be under pressure to scramble for a par score. After six overs of frustration against the two-paced nature of the pitch, KL Rahul fell to a leading edge off a short ball from Cottrell. Virat Kohli got off the mark with a splendid off drive, but uncharacteristically fell to an obvious plan. West Indies moved slip to short mid-off, cutting off the drive and offering him a single to third man. Kohli immediately looked to run the ball down, but the slow pace meant he played on. India 25 for 2.

Playing only his fifth ODI, Hayden Walsh then proceeded to release some of the pressure Cottrell had built. He began with a short ball, served two full-tosses in his next over, and that allowed Rohit Sharma and Iyer to break free. Walsh's first three overs produced 20, but his replacement Alzarri Joseph brought immediate results. Rohit's pull straight to midwicket was another sign that the pitch was not conducive to aggressive strokeplay.

However, the little spike in the scoring rate just before Rohit's dismissal had given Iyer and Pant some breathing space at the start of their partnership. They had to face Joseph and Roston Chase with respect. The first 33 balls of their partnership produced just 12 runs. They used that time to get accustomed to the pace of the pitch. The shift in momentum came not through a big hit but that improved understanding of conditions. Chase had to drop only slightly short for Iyer to go back and late-cut him for four.

Pant, who only made six off his first 16 balls, joined Iyer soon with boundaries in successive overs. Again neither of them was a big hit, just an extension of his early play. Once he slog-swept Chase for a six, having picked the perfect full delivery to hit against the turn, Iyer could go back to playing his singles game. Pant was 27 when Iyer scored his 45th run; the two got to their half-centuries in successive overs.

The trickiness of the track was evident as both of them fell when looking to hit the next gear, struggling to time the ball. It became further apparent when only 71 came in the last 10 despite an impressive 40 off 35 from the returning Kedar Jadhav.