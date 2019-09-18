        <
          18/09Live
          2nd T20I (N), South Africa tour of India at Mohali, Sep 18 2019
          India won the toss and elected to field
          India bowl, South Africa hand debuts to Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje

          Anrich Nortje delivers Getty Images
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Karthik Krishnaswamy

          Toss India chose to bowl v South Africa

          Virat Kohli has begun a new home season by winning the toss, with India choosing to bowl in Mohali. He expected dew to come into play in the second half of the match, on what he felt was a "pretty dry" surface.

          South Africa began life after the retirements of Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir with a side containing three T20I debutants: the batsman Temba Bavuma, who is expected to slot in at No. 3, the spin-bowling allrounder Bjorn Fortuin, and the fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

          India's main selection decisions were at the top of the order, where they preferred Shikhar Dhawan over KL Rahul, and in their spin-bowling combination, where they went with three allrounders in Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, and left out the legspinner Rahul Chahar.

          India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Navdeep Saini

          South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Temba Bavuma, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

          South Africa 1st innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st31RR HendricksQ de Kock
          2nd57T BavumaQ de Kock
          3rd2HE van der DussenT Bavuma
          4th36DA MillerT Bavuma

