Toss India chose to bowl v South Africa

Virat Kohli has begun a new home season by winning the toss, with India choosing to bowl in Mohali. He expected dew to come into play in the second half of the match, on what he felt was a "pretty dry" surface.

South Africa began life after the retirements of Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Imran Tahir with a side containing three T20I debutants: the batsman Temba Bavuma, who is expected to slot in at No. 3, the spin-bowling allrounder Bjorn Fortuin, and the fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

India's main selection decisions were at the top of the order, where they preferred Shikhar Dhawan over KL Rahul, and in their spin-bowling combination, where they went with three allrounders in Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, and left out the legspinner Rahul Chahar.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Washington Sundar, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Navdeep Saini

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Temba Bavuma, 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 Dwaine Pretorius, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Bjorn Fortuin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi