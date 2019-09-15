India v South Africa Match abandoned

The opening match of India's home season was ruined by persistent rain as the first T20I against South Africa was abandoned without even the toss taking place in Dharamsala. The entire square and the bowlers' run-ups were under covers, but rain refused to relent and created massive puddles of water on the covers, while the parts of the outfield that were exposed to the elements became slushy. As a result, the game was called off at 7.48pm local time, 48 minutes after it was scheduled to have begun.

Rain had made an appearance on Saturday afternoon, forcing the pitch to be covered. It had the final say on Sunday as well.

With the first game of the tour washed out, batsman Temba Bavuma, 25-year-old tearaway Anrich Nortje and left-arm spin-bowling allrounders Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde will have to wait until the second match at Mohali on Wednesday to make their T20I debuts. Quinton de Kock, too, will have to wait until Wednesday to make his T20I captaincy debut.

The third - and the final game of the T20I series - will be played in Bengaluru on September 22.