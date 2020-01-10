Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third T20I at Pune, as the hosts made three changes to the XI that won comfortably on Tuesday.

Batsman Manish Pandey comes into the middle order, replacing Shivam Dube. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant exits the XI to make way for Sanju Samson. On the bowling front, meanwhile, India have just swapped wristspinners, bringing in legbreak bowler Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka have made two changes of their own, the most significant of which is to bring Angelo Mathews into the XI. He has not played a T20 international since mid-2018, and replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the lineup. The injured Isuru Udana also makes way for left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan.

The weather is expected to remain good through the course of the game.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey , 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Navdeep Saini 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Perera (wk), 4 Oshada Fernando, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Lakshan Sandakan, 9 Wanindu Hasaranga, 10 Lasith Malinga (capt), 11 Lahiru Kumara