          01/10Live
          3rd T20I (N), Sri Lanka tour of India at Pune, Jan 10 2020
          Sri Lanka require another 79 runs with 1 wicket and 26 balls remaining
          Mathews back as Sri Lanka bowl; India include Pandey, Samson

          Manish Pandey punches down the ground Associated Press
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Andrew Fidel Fernando

          Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third T20I at Pune, as the hosts made three changes to the XI that won comfortably on Tuesday.

          Batsman Manish Pandey comes into the middle order, replacing Shivam Dube. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant exits the XI to make way for Sanju Samson. On the bowling front, meanwhile, India have just swapped wristspinners, bringing in legbreak bowler Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav.

          Sri Lanka have made two changes of their own, the most significant of which is to bring Angelo Mathews into the XI. He has not played a T20 international since mid-2018, and replaces Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the lineup. The injured Isuru Udana also makes way for left-arm wristspinner Lakshan Sandakan.

          The weather is expected to remain good through the course of the game.

          India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Manish Pandey , 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Navdeep Saini 11 Jasprit Bumrah

          Sri Lanka: 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Perera (wk), 4 Oshada Fernando, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Lakshan Sandakan, 9 Wanindu Hasaranga, 10 Lasith Malinga (capt), 11 Lahiru Kumara

          Sri Lanka 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          5MD GunathilakaWIA Fernando
          6MDKJ PereraWIA Fernando
          4MDKJ PereraBOP Fernando
          11AD MathewsMDKJ Perera
          68AD MathewsDM de Silva
          16MD ShanakaDM de Silva
          0DM de SilvaPWH de Silva
          8PADLR SandakanDM de Silva
          4SL MalingaDM de Silva
          1SL MalingaCBRLS Kumara

