Final (N), Abu Dhabi, December 02, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
Morrisville Samp Army FlagMorrisville Samp Army
104/7
Deccan Gladiators FlagDeccan Gladiators
(6.5/10 ov, T:105) 110/2

Gladiators won by 8 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
2/16
richard-gleeson
Player Of The Series
242 runs
jos-buttler
Kohler-Cadmore's blistering fifty hands Gladiators Abu Dhabi T10 title

Gleeson picked up two wickets while Pooran scored a swift 28 as Gladiators romped home in 6.5 overs

ESPNcricinfo staff
02-Dec-2024 • 21 mins ago
Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck five fours and four sixes in his 56, Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army, Abu Dhabi T10, Abu Dhabi, December 2, 2024

Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck five fours and four sixes in his 56 not out  •  Abu Dhabi T10

Deccan Gladiators 110 for 2 (Kohler-Cadmore 56*, Pooran 28) beat Morrisville Samp Army 104 for 7 (Du Plessis 34, Gous 21, Gleeson 2-16) by eight wickets
Tom Kohler-Cadmore plundered an unbeaten 21-ball 56 while Nicholas Pooran smashed 28 off just ten to hand Deccan Gladiators their second Abu Dhabi T10 title in three years with an eight-wicket win over Morrisville Samp Army in the final.
Electing to field, Gladiators ensured Samp Army were not allowed to get away at any stage. Maheesh Theekshana struck first sending back Sharjeel Khan for 5 before Charith Asalanka was run out. Andries Gous (21 off nine) and Faf du Plessis (34 off 23) added a 37-run stand in 16 balls for the third wicket to take the game forward.
Gladiators, however, stormed back to pick up four wickets for six runs in 11 balls to restrict Samp Army. Karim Janat's unbeaten eight-ball 16 took Samp Army to 104 for 7, an under-par score considering the format. Richard Gleeson was the most effective bowler for Gladiators, picking up 2 for 16 in his two overs.
In reply, Kohler-Cadmore wasted no time in hitting his stride. He smashed Rohan Mustafa for four successive fours in the opening over to set up the chase. Pooran then got into the act smashing Amir Hamza for a six before laying into Imad Wasim for two sixes and a four in the third over. It took all of 2.4 overs for Gladiators to reach the 50-mark.
Isuru Udana gave Samp Army some relief by removing Pooran, but Rilee Rossouw smashed three fours off his first four deliveries to wrest back all the momentum. Kohler-Cadmore then smoked Qais Ahmed for three sixes and a four in the fifth over, which went for 25, and Gladiators were almost home.
Kohler-Cadmore recorded his half-century off 17 balls before Hamza removed Rossouw for 12, and Jos Buttler finished things off with a six off Qais. It took Gladiators all of 6.5 overs to overhaul their target of 105. Kohler-Cadmore finished the tournament as the leading run-getter with 278 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 198.57, with three fifties.
Gladiators Innings
Player NameRB
T Kohler-Cadmore
not out5621
N Pooran
caught2810
RR Rossouw
caught125
JC Buttler
not out125
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total110(2 wkts; 6.5 ovs)
Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPTNRR
DG761122.130
MSA761120.984
TAD74381.804
UPN74380.275
DB73460.813
NW7346-0.698
NYS7346-0.862
AJB7346-1.003
BAT7254-2.101
CBJ7162-1.766
Full Table