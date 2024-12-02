Matches (10)
Samp Army vs Gladiators, Final at Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10, Dec 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Innings break
Final (N), Abu Dhabi, December 02, 2024, Abu Dhabi T10
PrevNext

Gladiators chose to field.

Current RR: 10.40
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 56/5 (11.20)
Batters R B 4s 6s SR
Qais Ahmad* 
(rhb)
1100100.001 (1b)1 (1b)
Karim Janat 
(rhb)
16802200.0012 (4b)12 (4b)
Bowlers O M R W Econ 0s 4s 6s
Ibrar Ahmad 
(rmf)
2031115.504231 - 0 - 13 - 1
Anrich Nortje 
(rf)
201417.004011 - 0 - 10 - 1
Partnership: 13 Runs, 5 B (RR: 15.6) Last BatImad Wasim 7 (3b) FOW91/7 (9.1 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: Morrisville Samp Army - 1 of 1, Deccan Gladiators - 1 of 1
6
6
1
W
9th
2
1
6
W
1
8th
W
1
W
1lb
7th
2
1
W
6
2
6th
4
1
6
2
4
3n-b
Match centre
Scores: Chetan Kumar
end of over 1013 runs • 1 wicket
MSA: 104/7CRR: 10.40 
Karim Janat16 (8b 2x6)
Qais Ahmad1 (1b)
Ibrar Ahmad 2-0-31-1
Anrich Nortje 2-0-14-1

That is the end of Samp Army innings, set a target of 105 runs for Gladiators to win this match and lift the trophy.

9.6
6
Ibrar Ahmad to Karim Janat, SIX runs

good length ball just outside off, Janat hit that one on the up and in the air, just cleared the long-off fielder and fence for six more

9.5
Ibrar Ahmad to Karim Janat, no run

good slower short ball bit wide outside off, left alone

9.4
6
Ibrar Ahmad to Karim Janat, SIX runs

full ball just outside off, he gets across and hits on the up, down the ground, times it well, goes all the way over long-off fence

9.3
Ibrar Ahmad to Karim Janat, no run

short in length just outside off, big swing with the bat and missed it

9.2
1
Ibrar Ahmad to Qais, 1 run

short in length on leg stump, tried to play on the leg side, hit him on the gloves and goes in the air but well short of bowler

9.1
W
Ibrar Ahmad to Imad Wasim, OUT

full ball just outside off, Imad goes for the big shot, hits high in the air and Rossouw at long-off took a very good catch

Imad Wasim c sub (RR Rossouw) b Ibrar Ahmad 7 (3b 0x4 1x6 4m) SR: 233.33
end of over 910 runs • 1 wicket
MSA: 91/6CRR: 10.11 
Karim Janat4 (4b)
Imad Wasim7 (2b 1x6)
Anrich Nortje 2-0-14-1
Richard Gleeson 2-0-16-2
8.6
Nortje to Karim Janat, no run

full ball just outside off, goes for the big shot and missed it

8.5
2
Nortje to Karim Janat, 2 runs

good length ball on middle stump, went for the big shot, hit high in the air just over the head of Wiese at mid-on for couple of runs

8.4
1
Nortje to Imad Wasim, 1 run

back of length just outside off, pushed to extra cover for a run

8.3
6
Nortje to Imad Wasim, SIX runs

good short ball, Imad goes for the pull, gets the top edge and goes all the way, hits the fence on full

8.2
W
Nortje to Mustafa, OUT

good length ball just outside off, Mustafa went for the big shot, sliced away in the air and Wiese at mid-off took a good catch running towards his right

Rohan Mustafa c Wiese b Nortje 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
8.1
1
Nortje to Karim Janat, 1 run

sharp inswinger on leg stump, off the thigh to gully

end of over 82 runs • 2 wickets
MSA: 81/5CRR: 10.12 
Karim Janat1 (1b)
Richard Gleeson 2-0-16-2
Usman Tariq 2-0-20-1
7.6
W
Gleeson to Taylor, OUT

again full ball on off stump, took the pace off, chipped it down the ground and Rossouw at long-on running in and took a simple catch

Jack Taylor c sub (RR Rossouw) b Gleeson 1 (5b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 20
7.5
Gleeson to Taylor, no run

slower ball just outside off, goes for the big shot and misses it

7.4
1
Gleeson to Karim Janat, 1 run

full ball on middle stump, flicked away to leg side for a run

7.3
W
Gleeson to du Plessis, OUT

Buttler took a superb catch in the deep, Full ball on middle stump, heaved away in the air and Buttler at deep midwicket, ran towards his left and had a full length, took a stunning catch

Faf du Plessis c Buttler b Gleeson 34 (23b 5x4 1x6 38m) SR: 147.82
7.2
Gleeson to du Plessis, no run

good short and slower delivery just outside off, Faf tries to play at it and gets beaten by change in pace

7.1
1lb
Gleeson to Taylor, 1 leg bye

full ball on leg stump, tried to play on the leg side, off the pad to short third man for a legbye

end of over 711 runs • 1 wicket
MSA: 79/3CRR: 11.28 
Faf du Plessis34 (21b 5x4 1x6)
Jack Taylor1 (2b)
Usman Tariq 2-0-20-1
Ibrar Ahmad 1-0-18-0
sub
IMPACT SUBDG
RR Rossouw
Usman Tariq
6.6
2
Usman Tariq to du Plessis, 2 runs

came down the wicket and driven to wide of long-off for couple of runs

6.5
1
Usman Tariq to Taylor, 1 run

short in length on middle stump, pulled away to deep midwicket

Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossDeccan Gladiators, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days2 December 2024 - night (10-over match)
DG Player Replacement
Impact player
Rilee Rossouw
in
Usman Tariq
 out (1st innings, 6.6 ov)
Umpires
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
England
Nigel Llong
TV Umpire
Sri Lanka
Lyndon Hannibal
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Shiju Sam
Match Referee
India
Manu Nayar
Samp Army Innings
Player NameRB
Sharjeel Khan
caught55
F du Plessis
caught3423
KIC Asalanka
run out136
AGS Gous
caught219
JMR Taylor
caught15
Karim Janat
not out168
Rohan Mustafa
caught01
Imad Wasim
caught73
Qais Ahmad
not out11
Extras(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total104(7 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Abu Dhabi T10

TeamMWLPTNRR
DG761122.130
MSA761120.984
TAD74381.804
UPN74380.275
DB73460.813
NW7346-0.698
NYS7346-0.862
AJB7346-1.003
BAT7254-2.101
CBJ7162-1.766
Full Table