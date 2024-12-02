good length ball just outside off, Janat hit that one on the up and in the air, just cleared the long-off fielder and fence for six more
That is the end of Samp Army innings, set a target of 105 runs for Gladiators to win this match and lift the trophy.
good slower short ball bit wide outside off, left alone
full ball just outside off, he gets across and hits on the up, down the ground, times it well, goes all the way over long-off fence
short in length just outside off, big swing with the bat and missed it
short in length on leg stump, tried to play on the leg side, hit him on the gloves and goes in the air but well short of bowler
full ball just outside off, Imad goes for the big shot, hits high in the air and Rossouw at long-off took a very good catch
full ball just outside off, goes for the big shot and missed it
good length ball on middle stump, went for the big shot, hit high in the air just over the head of Wiese at mid-on for couple of runs
back of length just outside off, pushed to extra cover for a run
good short ball, Imad goes for the pull, gets the top edge and goes all the way, hits the fence on full
good length ball just outside off, Mustafa went for the big shot, sliced away in the air and Wiese at mid-off took a good catch running towards his right
sharp inswinger on leg stump, off the thigh to gully
again full ball on off stump, took the pace off, chipped it down the ground and Rossouw at long-on running in and took a simple catch
slower ball just outside off, goes for the big shot and misses it
full ball on middle stump, flicked away to leg side for a run
Buttler took a superb catch in the deep, Full ball on middle stump, heaved away in the air and Buttler at deep midwicket, ran towards his left and had a full length, took a stunning catch
good short and slower delivery just outside off, Faf tries to play at it and gets beaten by change in pace
full ball on leg stump, tried to play on the leg side, off the pad to short third man for a legbye
came down the wicket and driven to wide of long-off for couple of runs
short in length on middle stump, pulled away to deep midwicket
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Deccan Gladiators, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|2 December 2024 - night (10-over match)
|DG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|5
|5
|caught
|34
|23
|run out
|13
|6
|caught
|21
|9
|caught
|1
|5
|not out
|16
|8
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|7
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|104(7 wkts; 10 ovs)