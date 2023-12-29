Gurbaz 100 powers Afghanistan to big win in first T20I against UAE

The boundaries kept flowing regularly from the bat of Gurbaz, who got to his fifty off 24 balls with a six off Ali Naseer in the ninth over. He went 4, 6, 4 against Basil Hameed in the 16th, reaching his hundred off 50 balls - also with a six - in the following over. Afghanistan scored 62 in the last five overs, with the finishing touches provided by Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten cameo of 19 from eight deliveries.