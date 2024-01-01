Naseer, Jawadullah four-fors help UAE level series 1-1

UAE 166 for 7 (Lakra 63, Waseem 53, Qais 2-15, Omarzai 2-35) beat Afghanistan 155 (Nabi 47, Zazai 36, Naseer 4-24, Jawadullah 4-26) by 11 runs

It was a complete all-round show from the UAE side who delivered their third win in T20Is over Afghanistan in 11 attempts. Batting first, Waseem and Lakra added 72 for the opening stand in 8.3 overs. Captain Waseem was the aggressor in the stand, scoring 53 off 32 balls with four fours and three sixes.

Qais Ahmad , however, struck twice in quick time removing Waseem and Vriitya Aravind to stem UAE's progress. Lakra, who had been subdued in the first ten overs of the innings, then took charge, but UAE still kept losing wickets at the other end. They failed to form any partnership of note in the middle order before No. 9 Akif Raja and Lakra gave the innings a flourishing end.

The duo added an unbeaten 39 off just 19 balls for the eighth wicket to lead UAE to 166. Lakra finished not out on a 47-ball 63 which included three fours and four sixes.

In reply, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were quick off the blocks as Afghanistan raced to 47 for 0 in five overs, but Naseer changed the complexion of the game. He took out Gurbaz off his second ball and then struck in his next two overs too, removing Ibrahim Zadran and Zazai. Jawadullah then got into the act by dislodging Najibullah Zadran and Darwish Rasooli in the space of three balls as Afghanistan slipped to 99 for 6 in the 15th over, needing 65 from 30 balls.

Mohammad Nabi gave UAE a scare by smashing 47 off 27 balls with five fours and two sixes but wickets continued to fall around him. Naseer returned to remove Qais before Jawadullah had Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq off consecutive balls to signal the end.