Naveen, Najibullah and Qais give Afghanistan 2-1 series win against UAE

Naveen's three wickets in the first-innings powerplay had UAE reeling at 38 for 4 by the sixth over, after which Qais stepped up to claim the next three scalps, including UAE's top scorer Muhammad Waseem (27). UAE's score of 75 for 7 soon became 107 for 9 when Naveen returned to pick up his fourth to finish with 4 for 20, but an unbeaten 19-run tenth-wicket partnership between Muhammad Jawadullah and Junaid Siddique took the hosts to 126. Qais finished with 3 for 24 while Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two.