Zimbabwe bowl first in second ODI, hand debut to Maposa

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Afghanistan

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the second of the three-match ODI series in Harare, after the first game was washed out.

The hosts handed a debut to fast bowler Tinotenda Maposa , with lead seamer Blessing Muzarbani missing the game. Afghanistan remained unchanged from the XI that had played the opening match.

Unlike Tuesday, Thursday offered sunny conditions, and there was a bit of green on the surface which was also used for the previous game.

Only 9.2 overs were possible in the opening ODI due to persistent rain. But even in that period, Zimbabwe were reduced to five down, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai, who picked up four wickets with his swing and seam movement.

Zimbabwe: 1 Ben Curran, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Sean Williams, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Brian Bennet, 8 Newman Nyamhuri, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Trevor Gwandu