Matches (8)
BBL 2024 (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
Live
2nd ODI, Harare, December 19, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(12.5/50 ov) 63/0
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Zimbabwe chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 24/0 (4.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 267
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
News
Bet
Report

Zimbabwe bowl first in second ODI, hand debut to Maposa

Afghanistan remained unchanged from the first game, which was washed out after only 9.2 overs

Srinidhi Ramanujam
19-Dec-2024 • 54 mins ago
Blessing Muzarabani got Craig Ervine the early wickets he wanted, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Bulawayo, November 24, 2024

Blessing Muzarabani missed out in the second ODI against Afghanistan  •  Associated Press

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Afghanistan
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the second of the three-match ODI series in Harare, after the first game was washed out.
The hosts handed a debut to fast bowler Tinotenda Maposa, with lead seamer Blessing Muzarbani missing the game. Afghanistan remained unchanged from the XI that had played the opening match.
Unlike Tuesday, Thursday offered sunny conditions, and there was a bit of green on the surface which was also used for the previous game.
Only 9.2 overs were possible in the opening ODI due to persistent rain. But even in that period, Zimbabwe were reduced to five down, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai, who picked up four wickets with his swing and seam movement.
Zimbabwe: 1 Ben Curran, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), 3 Dion Myers, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Sean Williams, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Brian Bennet, 8 Newman Nyamhuri, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Tinotenda Maposa, 11 Trevor Gwandu
Afghanistan: 1 Sediqullah Atal, 2 Abdul Malik, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 8 Rashid Khan, 9 AM Ghazanfar, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Naveed Zadran
AfghanistanZimbabweZimbabwe vs AfghanistanAfghanistan tour of Zimbabwe

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
AFG 55.57%
AFGZIM
100%50%100%AFG InningsZIM Innings

Current Over 13 • AFG 63/0

Live Forecast: AFG 267
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
Player NameRB
Sediqullah Atal
not out2644
Abdul Malik
not out2333
Extras(lb 2, w 12)
Total63(0 wkts; 12.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>