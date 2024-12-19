Matches (7)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Harare, December 19, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
L
W
L
L
NR
Afghanistan
L
W
L
W
NR
Match centre Ground time: 03:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM8 M • 189 Runs • 23.63 Avg • 65.17 SR
ZIM7 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 70.22 SR
9 M • 522 Runs • 58 Avg • 91.73 SR
10 M • 260 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 100.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 25 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 42 SR
AFG9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.3 Econ • 26.07 SR
AFG5 M • 12 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 22.75 SR
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Harare Sports Club
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4819
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|19 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News
Persistent rain washes out opening ODI after Omarzai takes four
Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side
Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan Test squad for Zimbabwe series
The squad includes seven uncapped players, including Sediqullah Atal and Ismat Alam
Omarzai and Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over sloppy Zimbabwe
After scoring just 127, Zimbabwe had a chance with Afghanistan at 45 for 4, but they let the advantage slip
Afghanistan level series through Rasooli, Rashid, Naveen
Rasooli's maiden international half-century took Afghanistan to what was a match-winning 153