Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Harare,ZIM vs AFG, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Harare, December 19, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Gumbie
8 M • 189 Runs • 23.63 Avg • 65.17 SR
CR Ervine
7 M • 158 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 70.22 SR
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
9 M • 522 Runs • 58 Avg • 91.73 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 260 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 100.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
R Ngarava
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 25 SR
B Muzarabani
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.83 Econ • 42 SR
AM Ghazanfar
9 M • 13 Wkts • 4.3 Econ • 26.07 SR
Rashid Khan
5 M • 12 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 22.75 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ZIM
AFG
Match details
Harare Sports Club
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4819
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days19 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe News

Persistent rain washes out opening ODI after Omarzai takes four

Only 9.2 overs of play was possible after rain had reduced the contest to 28-overs-a-side

Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan Test squad for Zimbabwe series

The squad includes seven uncapped players, including Sediqullah Atal and Ismat Alam

Omarzai and Rashid lead Afghanistan to T20I series win over sloppy Zimbabwe

After scoring just 127, Zimbabwe had a chance with Afghanistan at 45 for 4, but they let the advantage slip

Afghanistan level series through Rasooli, Rashid, Naveen

Rasooli's maiden international half-century took Afghanistan to what was a match-winning 153

Afghanistan bat and bring in Akbari, Rasooli and Naib against unchanged Zimbabwe

Janat, Zazai and Ishaq sit out as the visitors make three changes in a bid to level the series

