Matches (13)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
SA20 (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Islanders vs NT Tigers, 2nd Match at Mong Kok, All Stars [HKW], Jan 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Mong Kok, January 16, 2025, Hong Kong All Stars 50-Over Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Islanders
W
W
W
L
L
NT Tigers
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:20
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|16 January 2025 - day (50-over match)