Matches (5)
WC Warm-up (3)
Irani Cup (1)
Shield (1)
RESULT
2nd Quarter-Final, Hangzhou, October 03, 2023, Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
160
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
(18.5/20 ov, T:161) 92

Pakistan won by 68 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
BetNEW
Report

Lower order and spinners lead Pakistan to Asian Games semi-finals

Pakistan got a scare when they collapsed to 54 for 5 before Aamer Jamal rescued them

ESPNcricinfo staff
03-Oct-2023 • 1 hr ago
File photo: Qasim Akram picked up two late wickets&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;ICC via Getty Images

File photo: Qasim Akram picked up two late wickets  •  ICC via Getty Images

Pakistan 160 (Jamal 41, Shukla 4-49, Ghazanfar 3-26) beat Hong Kong 92 (Hayat 29, Khushdil 3-13) by 68 runs
Pakistan stuttered to 73 for 6 before their lower order salvaged their innings to post a strong total of 160 and their spinners bowled out Hong Kong for 92 to book a semi-final berth in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Opting to bowl, Honk Kong made good use of the new ball when Ayush Shukla's early wickets accounted for Mirza Baig and Rohail Nazir in the first three overs, followed by Haider Ali's dismissal in the next over. Captain Qasim Akram joined opener Omair Yousuf to consolidate to take them past 50 but he skied one to silly mid-off while targeting the leg-side boundary in the ninth over.
Four balls later, Younus was bowled by Anas Khan for 21 and Pakistan were reeling at 54 for 5. Asif Ali stitched a useful stand of 19 with Khushdil Shah and of 36 with Arafat Minhas to stretch the score past 100. Even though Asif fell for 25 with 22 balls left in the innings, No. 9 Aamer Jamal blasted a 16-ball 41 to lift Pakistan to 160, which saw 49 runs in the last three overs, including 26 in the last.
Pakistan also started well with the ball when Minhas struck twice in the powerplay, but No. 3 Babar Hayat kept them going at nearly six an over close to the halfway mark. Khushdil, however, sent him back for 29 and Hong Kong collapsed by losing six wickets for just nine runs to slip from 54 for 2 to 63 for 8. Khushdil took 3 for 13, and Manhas, Sufiyan Muqeem and Qasim grabbed two wickets apiece to bowl out Hong Kong in 18.5 overs.
Ayush ShuklaQasim AkramKhushdil ShahAamer JamalHong KongPakistanPakistan vs Hong KongAsian Games Men's Cricket Competition

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hong Kong Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Nizakat Khan
bowled1111
Muhammad Khan
caught06
Babar Hayat
bowled2927
S Mathur
caught1016
Akbar Khan
caught611
Nasrulla Rana
bowled02
Anas Khan
run out01
Ehsan Khan
not out1521
A Shukla
caught03
Mohammad Ghazanfar
bowled27
Niaz Ali
caught129
Extras(b 1, lb 2, w 4)
Total92(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NEP220410.275
MDV2112-1.700
MNG2020-11.575
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
HKG22043.507
JPN2112-0.015
CAM2020-3.500
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MAL22046.675
SGP21120.650
THAI2020-7.325
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved