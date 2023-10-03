Lower order and spinners lead Pakistan to Asian Games semi-finals

Pakistan stuttered to 73 for 6 before their lower order salvaged their innings to post a strong total of 160 and their spinners bowled out Hong Kong for 92 to book a semi-final berth in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Pakistan also started well with the ball when Minhas struck twice in the powerplay, but No. 3 Babar Hayat kept them going at nearly six an over close to the halfway mark. Khushdil, however, sent him back for 29 and Hong Kong collapsed by losing six wickets for just nine runs to slip from 54 for 2 to 63 for 8. Khushdil took 3 for 13, and Manhas, Sufiyan Muqeem and Qasim grabbed two wickets apiece to bowl out Hong Kong in 18.5 overs.