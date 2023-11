Exhausted Australia look for winning spark with series on the line

While many of his World Cup-winning team-mates have returned home for a breather, Steven Smith has been back to work and determined to prove his worth as an opener. Ever since he cracked a couple of brutal tons in last season's BBL at the top for Sydney Sixers, Smith has eyed the opener's role for the T20 World Cup. He started well in Visakhapatnam with three boundaries in his first eight deliveries before being completely overshadowed by centurion Josh Inglis. Smith did finish with 52 off 41 balls, but his stay was brief in the second game. There is speculation that Smith might return home after game three, so if that's the case then he'll want to make his final innings of the series count.