Stats - Maxwell equals Rohit as Australia break last-over record

47 Balls Maxwell needed for his century, the joint-fastest by an Australian in men's T20Is, equaling Aaron Finch (vs England in 2013) and Josh Inglis (vs India in 2023).

53 Runs between India and Australia in the 20th over of this match. These are the most runs aggregated in the 20th over of any men's T20 game, where ball-by-ball data is available. Maxwell, who bowled the 20th over in the Indian innings, conceded 30 runs but helped Australia score 23 in the chase, with 18 runs in four balls he faced.