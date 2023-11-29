Stats - Maxwell equals Rohit as Australia break last-over record

21
Runs needed for Australia at the start of the 20th over in Guwahati. These are the most target runs successfully chased by any team in the 20th over in T20Is. The previous highest was 19 runs by West Indies against England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final
and Sri Lanka against Australia in the last year's Pallekele T20I
.
4
Hundreds for Glenn Maxwell
in T20Is, the
joint-most by any batter in the format, equaling Rohit Sharma.
3 out of 4
T20I hundreds by Maxwell have come in run-chases. That is the most by any batter in
men's T20I chases, going one ahead of KL Rahul, Babar Azam and Muhammad Waseem. All three hundreds from Maxwell came while batting at No. 4 and lower, which is also a record
.
123* Ruturaj Gaikwad
's score in this match is the second-highest
individual score for India in T20Is, behind Shubman Gill's 126* against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February. Gaikwad's 123* is now the highest T20I score by any batter against Australia
, surpassing Brendon McCullum's 116* in 2010 in Christchurch.
1
Number of individual T20I scores higher than Gaikwad's 123* to be on the losing side
. Shane Watson's unbeaten 124 against India in 2016 at the SCG remains the highest T20I score in the losing cause.
1
Maxwell also became the first batter to score a century in their 100th T20I match. The previous highest score in career's 100th T20I game was 85 by Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh in 2019
.
47 Balls Maxwell needed for his century, the joint-fastest by an Australian in men's T20Is, equaling Aaron Finch (vs England in 2013) and Josh Inglis (vs India in 2023).
3
Instances of two batters
scoring hundreds in the same men's T20I before Gaikwad and Maxwell did in Guwahati. Twice it was by the opposing batters - Evin Lewis and KL Rahul in Lauderhill in 2016 was the first, while Johnson Charles and Quinton de Kock replicated it earlier this year in Centurion.
Sabawoon Davizi and Dylan Steyn, the Czech Republic openers, scored hundreds in the same game against Bulgaria in 2022, the only instance
of two centuries in a men's T20I innings.
223
The target chased down by Australia in Guwahati is the highest in T20Is against India
, surpassing South Africa's 212-run chase in Delhi last year. It is also the second-highest
successful chase for Australia, behind the 244 against New Zealand in 2018.
68
Runs conceded by Prasidh Krishna in his four overs are the most for India
in a T20I match. Yuzvendra Chahal's 64 runs against South Africa in 2018 were the previous most.
53 Runs between India and Australia in the 20th over of this match. These are the most runs aggregated in the 20th over of any men's T20 game, where ball-by-ball data is available. Maxwell, who bowled the 20th over in the Indian innings, conceded 30 runs but helped Australia score 23 in the chase, with 18 runs in four balls he faced.