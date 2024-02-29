Matches (14)
PSL 2024 (2)
WPL (2)
AFG v IRE (1)
BPL 2024 (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Durham in ZIM (1)
Nepal Tri-Nation (2)
CWC Play-off (3)
QAT v HKG (1)
Drinks
1st Test, Wellington, February 29 - March 04, 2024, Australia tour of New Zealand
PrevNext

Day 1 - Session 1: New Zealand chose to field.

Current RR: 1.80
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 75
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 10/0 (1.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
BetNEW
Report

New Zealand bowl first as Kuggeleijn gets the nod over Santner

Will Young will open in place of the injured Devon Conway while Australia had confirmed their XI yesterday

Tristan Lavalette
28-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
5:45

Ross Taylor: Kane Williamson's performance key for New Zealand

Scott Kuggeleijn has been named as New Zealand's all-out pace attack will look to probe Australia's reshuffled top-order on a green surface in overcast conditions at Basin Reserve after captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Test.
In a new era after the retirement of firebrand Neil Wagner, New Zealand again selected a pace heavy attack much like their last Test against South Africa in Hamilton. Kuggeleijn, whose sole Test was against England last year, replaces Wagner with New Zealand deciding against recalling left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.
Opener Devon Conway was ruled out due to an injured thumb sustained during the T20I series against Australia with Will Young moving up the order to partner Tom Latham.
Batters Daryl Mitchell and batter Rachin Ravindra have overcome injuries, while Kane Williamson also returns after missing the T20I series due to the birth of his third child.
There has been morning rain in Wellington, while there was also a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the lower North Island, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day.
New Zealand have only beaten Australia once from 29 Test matches since 1993 as they eye a rare victory over their neighbours. The two-match series has added stakes with New Zealand currently leading the World Test Championship, while defending champions Australia are third.
In their first Test match in New Zealand since 2016, Australia are unchanged from the side that suffered a shock eight-run defeat against West Indies at the Gabba last month. There was no room for seamers Scott Boland and Michael Neser as Australia stuck with the same frontline attack for the sixth straight Test. Steven Smith will continue his role as an opener, while allrounder Cameron Green is at No.4.
The first four days of the match are sold out.
Australia 1 Steven Smith, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand 1 Tom Latham, 2 Will Young, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Tim Southee (capt), 11 William O'Rourke
New ZealandAustraliaNew Zealand vs AustraliaAustralia in New ZealandICC World Test Championship

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

New Zealand bowl first as Kuggeleijn gets the nod over Santner

Will Young will open in place of the injured Devon Conway while Australia had confirmed their XI yesterday

New Zealand bowl first as Kuggeleijn gets the nod over Santner

Inside knowledge could aid Australia but batting concerns linger

If the visitors need any advice about local conditions they can turn to Daniel Vettori but success on this tour shouldn't be taken for granted

Inside knowledge could aid Australia but batting concerns linger

New Zealand hunt rare Australia success to maintain World Test Championship lead

Pat Cummins confirmed his XI for Wellington but the home side will make a late call on their final spot

New Zealand hunt rare Australia success to maintain World Test Championship lead

Wellington rain leaves New Zealand waiting to decide on fourth bowler

"The majority of the team is settled," Southee said about the final XI

Wellington rain leaves New Zealand waiting to decide on fourth bowler

Labuschagne confident of finding form by batting more and more

His overseas record is not great either but he has fond memories of playing against New Zealand

Labuschagne confident of finding form by batting more and more
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SPD Smith
not out1747
UT Khawaja
not out844
Extras(b 1, nb 1)
Total27(0 wkts; 15 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
NZ43103675.00
IND85216264.58
AUS106316655.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
WI41211633.33
SA41301225.00
ENG93512119.44
SL202000.00
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved