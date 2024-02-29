New Zealand bowl first as Kuggeleijn gets the nod over Santner

Will Young will open in place of the injured Devon Conway while Australia had confirmed their XI yesterday

Scott Kuggeleijn has been named as New Zealand's all-out pace attack will look to probe Australia's reshuffled top-order on a green surface in overcast conditions at Basin Reserve after captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Test.

In a new era after the retirement of firebrand Neil Wagner, New Zealand again selected a pace heavy attack much like their last Test against South Africa in Hamilton. Kuggeleijn, whose sole Test was against England last year, replaces Wagner with New Zealand deciding against recalling left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Opener Devon Conway was ruled out due to an injured thumb sustained during the T20I series against Australia with Will Young moving up the order to partner Tom Latham.

Batters Daryl Mitchell and batter Rachin Ravindra have overcome injuries, while Kane Williamson also returns after missing the T20I series due to the birth of his third child.

There has been morning rain in Wellington, while there was also a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the lower North Island, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day.

New Zealand have only beaten Australia once from 29 Test matches since 1993 as they eye a rare victory over their neighbours. The two-match series has added stakes with New Zealand currently leading the World Test Championship, while defending champions Australia are third.

In their first Test match in New Zealand since 2016, Australia are unchanged from the side that suffered a shock eight-run defeat against West Indies at the Gabba last month. There was no room for seamers Scott Boland and Michael Neser as Australia stuck with the same frontline attack for the sixth straight Test. Steven Smith will continue his role as an opener, while allrounder Cameron Green is at No.4.

The first four days of the match are sold out.

Australia 1 Steven Smith, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Cameron Green, 5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Pat Cummins (capt), 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Josh Hazlewood