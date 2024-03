Consecutive Test wins for Australia against New Zealand in New Zealand . They have won ten of their last 11 Test matches in New Zealand since 2000. Only two teams have had a longer winning streak against the home team in Test cricket - England's first eight Tests in South Africa (1889-1899) and New Zealand's recent seven Tests in Zimbabwe (2000-2016*). Australia in South Africa (1936-1950) and England in Sri Lanka (since 2012) also won six consecutive Tests against the home side.