Hazlewood, Starc hit back strongly late in opening session

Latham and Young started well but fell in the second hour

Josh Hazlewood struck twice in his second spell • Getty Images

Lunch New Zealand 71 for 3 (Latham 38, Hazlewood 2-14, Starc 1-36) vs Australia

Mitchell Starc equalled Dennis Lillee's famous landmark with his 355th Test wicket as Australia hit back strongly late in the opening session of the second Test after sending New Zealand into bat on a green-tinged Hagley Oval surface.

An unchanged Australia are out to clinch the series 2-0 after a big victory in Wellington, but had a fruitless opening-90 minutes with Tom Latham and Will Young combining for a 47-run partnership.

But Starc removed Young to level Lillee and move into joint fourth on Australia's all-time list. Moments later Josh Hazlewood was rewarded for a superb performance in the first session by nicking off Latham for an attractive 38.

Australia went into the interval upbeat after Hazlewood - on the stroke of lunch - dismissed Rachin Ravindra, who edged to slip after attempting a rash drive. Ravindra trudged off in despair as Australia gained an early stranglehold.

After electing to bowl first, Pat Cummins hoped for early inroads on a surface that is expected to flatten out. There was some movement amid overcast conditions, but the pitch has played relatively sedately in contrast to the challenging conditions in Wellington.

Five bowlers have been used, but allrounder Cameron Green has not yet been called into the attack.

Latham had scored only 202 runs at 16.83 in his last 12 Test innings, but he looked assured from the get go and played fluently through the off side.

Having struggled against Starc over the years, including chopping onto his stumps in the first innings in Wellington, Latham started well with two confident boundaries in the opening over.

Mitchell Starc equalled with Dennis Lillee on 355 wickets by dismissing Will Young • AFP/Getty Images

Starc wasn't at his best with the new ball and was replaced after just three overs. Hazlewood was much more menacing with his trademark miserly length and had Young playing and missing on four consecutive deliveries.

Young endured a torrid time as Cummins tried to work him over by angling the ball into the right-handed batter, who, on 8, inside-edged to short leg but Travis Head was unable to complete a tough one-handed catch diving to his left.

Young made just 9 off his first 40 deliveries faced, but thwarted the new ball as Cummins - in the 12th over - reverted to Nathan Lyon, fresh off his 10-wicket haul on the spin-friendly Basin Reserve surface. But spin has traditionally not been conducive at Hagley Oval with Lyon's entry into the attack being the earliest by a spinner ever at the ground.

Latham made a statement by sweeping the first ball to the boundary and there was little spin on offer for Lyon, who bowled only two overs.

Australia faced a wicketless first session until Starc returned and ended Young's scratchy innings after Mitchell Marsh completed a tough low catch at third slip.

Entering to a standing ovation in his 100th Test, Kane Williamson is determined to make amends for a horror first Test, where he had a rare double-failure. He played cautiously through to lunch as he watched wickets fall around him.

Australia are fielding an unchanged side for the fourth Test in a row and the same bowling quartet for the seventh consecutive match.